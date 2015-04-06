Expert MACD 4K
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
It is a flexible and powerful MetaTrader expert advisor that trades with the MACD indicator and implements many useful features. The MACD base indicator is used for MetaTrader. It offers several customizable MACD trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, as well as many useful features such as customizable trading sessions. Trading only on EUR / USD. H4
_________________________________________________________________________________________
- EUR / USD. H4
- Easy to use and customizable MACD setting.
- Enable Grid trading.
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Implements a martingale features
- Customizable indicator settings
- Filter trading by forex sessions
- Built-in money management
- ___________________________________________________________________________________________