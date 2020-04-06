EA Diamond Version 3

Diamond EA ver 3.0

Hi All Trader on MQL Market

This EA using  only TimeFrame M30 ,the Indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and compact some anorther indicator , example : MA and SAR to confirm point of the Order.

In the setup and starting the EA, The settings should be left as default as the image describes

Recommed Initial Deposit :  50 USD with starting 0.01 lots.

  500 USD with starting 0.1 lots and " Enable Autolots "  can make up to  more than 4000 USD profit in 3 years.

Pairs  : EUR/USD , USD/JPY , GPB/USD .

Setting default recommed :

StopLoss : 50 Pips

TakeProfit : 30 Pips

TrailingStop : 0 Pips ( Should be this)

Autolots : "True"

Slippage : 3 Pips

With this EA, you must be install it on VPS, 24/24. The entry point to trading orders is strictly selected.

Examine the same way the history check. Real result and historical trading results are similar.

Average, this ea trading 80 - 90 order/year.

Setting default is very simple to using, with Maximal Drowdawn lower 35%.

If you have questions about using ea, please leave your comments in the "Comment" or Inbox to me. 

Thank and have good trades !








