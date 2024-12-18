Precision FX MT5

3

live result:


LIMITED TIME OFFER:

  • Get the best deal before the price rises!
  • Final price: 990$

Meet the Game-Changer: Precision FX

Imagine an EA that does more than just place trades—it strategically manages every order for better risk control. Precision FX is built to excel in volatile markets, adapting quickly to price movements. It features a unique approach where it splits every position into multiple smaller orders, each with customized take-profit levels, allowing for precision management of both profits and risks.

What Makes It Special?

  • Customizable Splitting System: Control how orders are split for tailored risk management. Each segment can be adjusted to meet different market conditions.
  • Trend-Sensitive Entries: Uses proprietary indicators to track market direction and capitalize on strong trends.
  • Dynamic Adjustment: Automatically scales trade size based on market volatility, aiming to optimize results during both calm and active periods.

How Does It Work?

Precision FX is designed to analyze market momentum using a blend of trend-following logic and proprietary oscillators. When a trade is initiated, the EA divides the order into smaller parts. This method allows for smoother exits as each portion reaches its target, reducing the impact of sudden market reversals. It’s perfect for traders looking to balance growth with risk control.

Proven Results

Backtesting data shows consistent performance, with a focus on steady account growth. Users have reported improved results by customizing the order-splitting feature, allowing them to align the EA’s performance with their risk tolerance. It’s a versatile choice for those who value precision in trading.

Setup Made Easy

No complicated settings—just load Precision FX on your (any symbol) chart and let it adapt to the market. Adjust the splitting preferences based on your desired risk level, and let the EA handle the rest. Supports timeframes like (M5) for optimal performance.

More details on blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760176

Updates and news on channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexmrsc

Important Tips:

  • Single-Chart Only: To avoid overlapping trades, ensure Precision FX is attached to one chart.
  • Contact Support: Need help? Get guidance on optimizing the EA to suit your trading style.

Don't wait—grab your copy before the price increases to 990$! Unlock the power of advanced order management and take control of your trading journey.

Filter:
brainiacz
180
brainiacz 2025.01.10 11:21 
 

The idea of this EA sounds interesting, so i bought it, but so far its painfully unprofitable - 14 losses and 3 wins

Miss Chahana Ibrahim
629
Reply from developer Miss Chahana Ibrahim 2025.09.07 15:25
Hello the new version is stable please give it a try
Reply to review