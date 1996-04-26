King of Forex trend indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages.

This indicator doesn't repaint.

The major function of this indicator is to show the major direction of the trend, the beginning and the end of the current trend.

A bullish trend is when the indicator turns blue

A bearish trend is when the indicator turns pink.

This indicator is great for swing trading and day trading

It works best on H1, H4, D and Weekly time-frames.

It works on all pairs but it works best on trending pairs.

It works on all markets (forex and stocks)

How do we enter and exit trades with this Indicator?

We enter a buy trade when the indicator is only blue and pointing/bending up.

We enter a sell trade when the indicator is only pink and pointing/bending downward.

We exit a buy trade when the indicator is only pink and pointing/bending downward

we exit a sell trade when the indicator is only blue and pointing/bending up.