King of Forex Trend Indicator

King of Forex trend indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages.

This indicator doesn't repaint.

The major function of this indicator is to show the major direction of the trend, the beginning and the end of the current trend.

  • A bullish trend is when the indicator turns blue
  • A bearish trend is when the indicator turns pink.
  • This indicator is great for swing trading and day trading
  • It works best on H1, H4, D and Weekly time-frames.
  • It works on all pairs but it works best on trending pairs.
  • It works on all markets (forex and stocks)

How do we enter and exit trades with this Indicator?

  • We enter a buy trade when the indicator is only blue and pointing/bending up.
  • We enter a sell trade when the indicator is only pink and pointing/bending downward.
  • We exit a buy trade when the indicator is only pink and pointing/bending downward
  • we exit a sell trade  when the indicator is only blue and pointing/bending up.

Thank you for considering this product. 

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Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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Elias Mtwenge
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Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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