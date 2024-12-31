Market Makers Trend Index

Dear traders, here is my other tool called the "Market Makers Trend Index". 

The Market Makers Trend Index is created for the purpose of helping majority of traders to analyse the market direction in an easy way.

This indicator is for serious traders who are eager to add edging tools to their trading arsenal. What are you waiting for just grab your copy today and amake a difference. 

WHY THIS TOOL

  • This indicator help traders analyse the trend direction and trading signals with precision and effortlessly.
  • Remember, the trend is your friend. Trading against the trend may result into unnecessary losses.
  • This tool will give you a clue of where the price is likey to go and it will notify you with signals for trading opportunities.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

  • We have the Dashboard for both dominant trend and trade signals.
  • We have the input section where we can enable and disable some functionality including alerts and notifications.
  • The Market Makers Trend Index is printed on the chart window as red, orange, Lime and dark green histograms.
  • The dark green histograms mean that the current signal is a Buy signal.
  • The Lime histograms means that the dominant trend is a bullish trend.
  • The Red histograms means that the dominant trend is a bearish trend.
  • The orange histograms means that the current signal is a sell signal.

HOW TO OPEN TRADES WITH THIS TOOL

  • We Buy when the dominant trend is bullish and the current signal is Buy. When buying make sure the price is just starting to continue its upward move. Avoid buying near resistance zones or previous day's high for better results.
  • We Sell when the dominant trend is bearish and the current signal is Sell. When selling make sure you sell when the price is starting to continue its downward move. Avoid buying when the price is very close to the support levels or previous day's low.
  • The indicator works well on H1, H4, D1, W and Monthly time-frames. But on 1min, 5min, 15min, and 30min will need to study the indicator very close.
  • Otherwise you are advised to stick with the H1, H4, D1, W and Monthly time-frames
  • This Indicator doesn't repaint.


Last Words

Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed profit or accurate signals. You are responsible for every financial decision you take! Invest wisely.

Thank you for considering this product. I wish you all the best. If you need any help just send me a private mesage and I will be very glad to answer or resolve the issue.


