Smart Trend Indicator STI
- Indicators
- Elias Mtwenge
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Information about this tool
Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.
How it works
- It is based on moving averages.
- The indicator works on all types of markets.
- The indicator works on all timeframes.
- The indicator works on all currency pairs.
- This indicator doesn't repaint.
- The light green histograms are for bullish trend.
- The green histograms are for fast buy signals.
- The light red histograms are for bearish trend.
- The deep red histograms are for fast sell signals.
Last words
I thank you in advance for considering this tool.Disclaimer: Not every signal will be correct! Signals generated by this tool should not be considered as the final to making financial decisions. You may lose your valuable capital if not making wise decisions! You are responsible for your trading decisions and actions! Thank you for working with my tools wisely.