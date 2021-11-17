Information about this tool

Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.

How it works





Last words

I thank you in advance for considering this tool.

Not every signal will be correct! Signals generated by this tool should not be considered as the final to making financial decisions. You may lose your valuable capital if not making wise decisions! You are responsible for your trading decisions and actions! Thank you for working with my tools wisely.