Infinity Trend Indicator
- Indicators
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Elias MtwengeElias Mtwenge is an Entrepreneur, Innovator and A philanthropist. He is a founder and CEO of Piptera Digital Solutions.
He is creative in nature and probably a genius of our generation!
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 6 September 2024
- Activations: 20
Hi traders, I'm glad to bring to you the market analysis tool called "Infinity Trend Indicator".
- The main goal of this indicator is to help you figure-out the beginning of a new trend and the end of the trend current trend.
NOTE: THIS INDICATOR DOESN'T REPAINT!!
How to use this Indicator
1. Based on the Infinity trend indicator only
- We look to buy when the yellow line is pointing or curving up after a strong bearish move
- We look to sell when the yellow line is pointing or curving downward after a strong upward move.
This indicator can also be used in combination with the Infinity Oscillator Indicator.
2. If we combine the Infinity Trend Indicator and the Infinity Oscillator indicator
- We look to buy when the yellow line of the infinity trend indicator is pointing or curving up and the Infinity Oscillator Indicator signal line is pointing up from the green line.
- We look to sell when the yellow line of the infinity trend indicator is pointing or curving to the downside and the Infinity Oscillator signal line is pointing down from resistance lines (the blue line or light blue line)
Last words
Disclaimer: No guaranteed perfect signals and results. You should make your own decisions in trading and you are responsible for everything loss as a result of using this tool. Thank you for considering my tool.