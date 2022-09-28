Trend Shooter Index

  • Indicators
  • Elias Mtwenge
    Elias Mtwenge

    Elias Mtwenge

    5 (7)
    Elias Mtwenge is an Entrepreneur, Innovator and A philanthropist. He is a founder and CEO of Piptera Digital Solutions.
    He is creative in nature and probably a genius of our generation!
    45 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 28 September 2022
  • Activations: 20

NOTE: NEXT PRICE WILL BE 550$

Dear Trader I hope you have been eagerly waiting and looking for a tool to improve your trading. I am so glad to introduce my other product to you called Trend Shooter Index. The main goal of this tool is to help traders shoot the trend (target the trend) from the bottom or from the top of the trend for maximum profitability.

How is the Indicator designed

This tool is designed to show the following

  • Red arrows pointing down for sell signals.
  • Blue arrows pointing up for buy signals.
  • The Indicator is incorporated with the modified parabolic SAR to give that trend capture edge.
  • The red SARs are for bearish phase.
  • The blue SARs are for bullish phase.
  • The Indicator will give push notifications alerts.

How is the Indicator Used

  • This indicator maybe used in combination with any trading strategy and Indicators but it is highly recommended to use it with the DAY TARDERS MASTER BOARD tool.
  • To open a sell trade you have to get a sell arrow followed by a bearish phase SARs. It is highly recommended to check the Day Traders Master Board for any Down Trend and Resistance level plus where to put your SL and TP targets.

  • To open a buy trade you have to get a buy arrow followed by a bullish phase SARs. It is highly recommended to check the Day Traders Master Board for any Up Trend and Support level plus where to put your SL and TP targets.

SETTINGS

  • In the input you can change the color of the arrows and there is no need of changing any parameter in the input area.

TIMEFRAMES

  • This indicator gives signals for all timeframe and all currency pairs. 


MARKETS

  • It may be used for FOREX, crypto and stock markets.


REMEMBER (A to do routine)

  • Some arrows may not be visible so remember to scroll/adjust up and down the vertical chart scale to make the hidden signal arrows visible easily. This activity should be done regularly to help you not miss seeing those valuable entry signals.

Disclaimer

There is no guaranteed 100% percent accurate signals therefore you are reminded to trade and abide to strict money management rules. Otherwise I hope this tool will add value to your trading results. Take your time to learn how to use this tool well and you may come with reasonable results. THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING MY PRODUCTS.














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FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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