Infinity Oscillator Indicator

5

Note: The price is subject to increase at any time from now! 

Hi Traders, I would like to introduce to you my new indicator called the Infinity Oscillator Indicator.

This indicator is designed for both newbies and professional traders.


Parameters

  • The inputs that can be changed by the user are colors of the lines only so as to not disturb the original trading strategy this indicator uses.
  • The indicator will not provide buy and sell arrow signals but will help traders in market analysis approach for them selves so as to filter the wrong signals.

This indicator is designed to help traders forecast the following

1. The direction of the trend

2. The Overbought and Oversold zones

3. Bullish zones

4. Bearish zones

5. Extreme zones (Overbought/Oversold zones)


How to use the indicator.

A. When the signal line is between the top blue line and the light blue line

1. The light blue line may act as strong support 

2. The blue line may act as strong resistance line.


B. When signal line is below the light blue line and the pink line

1. The pink line may act as support

2. The light blue line may act as resistance


C. When signal line is between the pink line and the yellow line

1. The pink line may act as a resistance line

2. The yellow line may act as a support line.


D. When signal line is between the yellow line and the green line

1. The yellow line may act as a strong resistance

2. The green line may act as a strong support line.


Generally,

E. When signal line is above the pink line we say that the security is in a bullish trend.

F. When the signal line is below the pink line we say the security is in a bearish trend.

G. When the signal line is above the light blue line we say that the security is in a strong bullish phase or overbought then look for buying more or reverse signal to the down side.

H. When the signal line is below the yellow line we say that the security is in a strong bearish phase or oversold then look for selling more or reverse signal to the upward side.


Last words

I have attached the screen shot so that you see what exactly the indicator looks like on the chart.

Disclaimer: Not every signal will be correct! Signals generated by this tool should not be considered as the final to making financial decisions. You may lose your valuable capital if not making wise decisions! You are responsible for your trading decisions and actions! Thank you for working with my tools wisely.


Reviews 1
Romarick
720
Romarick 2024.07.30 21:30 
 

Cet indicateur est un outil très intéressant pour les commerçants qui ne veulent rien rater des tendances. Les niveaux intermédiaires de l'indicateur sont généralement des zones de consolidation où vous pouvez prendre une partie de vos gains avant de retourner dans la tendance. Quitter la tendance lorsque le niveau extrême est atteint. Combinez cet indicateur avec d’autres indicateurs de l’auteur "Elias Mtwenge" et vous aurez des signaux assez précis.

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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
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Romarick
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Romarick 2024.07.30 21:30 
 

Cet indicateur est un outil très intéressant pour les commerçants qui ne veulent rien rater des tendances. Les niveaux intermédiaires de l'indicateur sont généralement des zones de consolidation où vous pouvez prendre une partie de vos gains avant de retourner dans la tendance. Quitter la tendance lorsque le niveau extrême est atteint. Combinez cet indicateur avec d’autres indicateurs de l’auteur "Elias Mtwenge" et vous aurez des signaux assez précis.

Elias Mtwenge
4008
Reply from developer Elias Mtwenge 2024.07.31 06:01
Cher Adanchede, Merci pour votre avis détaillé. Très appréciée. Sera heureux d'aider si vous avez besoin de soutien.
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