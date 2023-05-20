Sweet Arrows Indicator


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   ONLY 5 COPIES REMAINING FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 360$


Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you.

The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence.

In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit.


INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL

  • This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens.
  • The signals don't lag meaning that it doesn't depend on current candlestick open and close parameters.

NON-REPAINTING SIGNALS

  • This is a non-repainting indicator.

The design.

  • The indicator design is very clear and simple.
  • The indicator signals are presented in red and blue arrows. 
  • Red arrows are for sell signals and blue arrows are for buy signals

About the Signals

  • The arrows will have both the trend signal and the buy or sell signal within that particular trend. There are four types of signals that you will get at different times.
  1. Buy in Uptrend signal
  2. Buy in downtrend signal
  3. Sell in down trend signal
  4. Sell in uptrend signal
  • Therefore, as a trader you will choose either to follow the signals that follows the trend or to choose the signals that goes against the trend depending on your trading style and strategy but it is advised to go with the trend.


ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS

The indicator is designed with instant

  • Email alerts.
  • Audible alerts and 
  • Push notifications.

TIMEFRAMES

  • The indicator works on all timeframes.

RECOMMENDED PAIRS

  • This indicator works on any pair you want to trade.

MARKETS

  • The indicator works in all markets including Forex, Stock, Cryptos, Binary etc.


DISCLAIMER

There is no 100% guaranteed accuracy signals therefore don't gamble with this tool. Trade and Invest wisely and responsibly.


LAST WORD

If you need any help be free to private message me and I will be happy to help.

Thank you for considering my tools. I wish you all the best!




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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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