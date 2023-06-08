Confidence Indicator

URGENT REMINDER> Only 5 remaining Copies for next unlimited price to be 360$ (THIS IS A SPECIAL OFFER TOOL)

If you are looking for FAST, RELIABLE and PROFITABLE indicator to help you take easy trades then this is the tool to go with.

Trading is very tricky, frustrating, confusing, embarrassing and even can make you go broke if you approach the market with gambling mindset, poor entry and exit strategies, unreliable indicators or signals, poor money management skills and lack of knowledge.

Many traders fall under this category of losers because at the end they are the losers. What they make now they will lose it later it is just a matter of time. they lack patience, they don't master any strategy, they invest in unreliable tools, they switch from strategy to strategy, they don't follow rules, they are greedy.  Do you think you are one of those traders and you want to escape that cycle and gain confidence in your trading journey?

  • With this tool I have focused on helping you overcome those pitfalls. You will escape the trap of trading against the trend for almost more than 70%. That means more than 70% you will be trading in alignment with the current trend direction while accumulating profits.

Trading should be simple, easy, relaxing and stress free. But how will you achieve this without having reliable tool like this one!

Having said that  I am very glad to introduce this confidence Indicator to you. I have personally considered many factors when designing this tool (with the trader's winning and profitability potentials in mind) to come up with a tool that will eventually help someone like you to finally pull money out of the market and meet his/her desired goals in life. 

The design of this tool

  • This is a non-repainting tool.
  • You will get instant signals at bar open. That means you have the opportunity to enter trades before other traders.
  • The tool will display arrows on the main chart.
  • Yellow arrows are for sell signals
  • Pale blue arrows are for buy signals.

INPUTS AND ALERTS

  • Email Alerts
  • Audible Alerts
  • Push notification
  • In the input section you will only be able to change the colors of the arrows.

HOW TO SPOT WEAK SIGNALS

  • Buy signals near the resistance level are considered weak signals and they may lead to extended drawdown on your account.
  • Sell signals near the support level are considered weak signals and they may also add up to large drawdown on your account.
  • Once you are able to spot the above weak sell and weak buy signals then you have mastered this tool. You may even decide to trade against those weak signals and you will make massive profit. Check the screenshot for more understanding about this. 

HOW TO SPOT STRONG SIGNALS

  • Strong BUY signals are the buy signals that appears near support level and they go in alignment with the current uptrend direction.
  • Strong SELL signals are the sell signals that appear near the resistance level and they go in alignment with the downtrend direction.

TIMEFRAMES RECOMMENDATION

  • This tool is good for all timeframe. You just need to choose the timeframe that best suit your trading style.

CURRENCY PAIRS RECOMMENDATION

  • This tool works for all currency pairs but you will get more winning signals with strong trending  pairs.

MARKETS

  • This tool can be used in all type of markets including forex, stock and others

DISCLAIMER

I can't guarantee 100% winning rate but I am sure and confident that this tool will help you in achieving your goals if you will be using it correctly with right mindset and money management strategy. Don't over expect, go slow but sure, your confidence will increase as you continue to master the tool so keep it easy.

Incase of any technical issues let me informed through private message and I will be glad to help.



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FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
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