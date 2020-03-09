Mane Flow Index MFI

The Mane Flow Index is designed to help youu know where the market orders are flowing to.

The indicator is based on moving averages.

In other words it will show you where the investors capital is flowing to. In our trading activities we want to know where the capital is going so that we capitalize on the direction of the capital invested in the market. We want to trade with the trend! Not to go against it!

How it works

It is non repaint.

It is suitable for all kind of markets

It is suitable for all time-frames

It is suitable for all kind of trading styles and strategies.

The green histograms are for bullish trend.

The orange histograms are for bearish trend direction.





Last word Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed perfect signals or profitability. Invest at your own risk!



