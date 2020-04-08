



Introduction



Super bands Trend Indicator is an indicator designed to reveal the direction of the market Trend.

The Indicator is based on moving averages, ichimoku, alligators, and Bollinger bands.

The aim is to help the trader to visualize the actual direction of the trend in a very simple way.









How it works

This indicator works on all timeframes

This indicator can be used for all marekts forex, stocks, and cryptos

This indicator doesn't repaint

The green lines are for bullish trend and the red ones are for bearish trend.

You may have to zoom in and out to be able to see the direction of the market in an easy and clear way.

Zooming out the chart will give you the general picture of the direction of the market.

Zooming in will give you the clear trend picture of a particular period of the market.

The indicator will give audible notifications for both buy and sell signals.

The bollinger band is used as a reference for overbought and oversold levels but the green part of this bands indicates that the market is bullish and the red segment will indicate the bearish market.

Disclaimer: Not every signal will be correct! Signals generated by this tool should not be considered as the final to making financial decisions. You may lose your valuable capital if not making wise decisions! You are responsible for your trading decisions and actions! Thank you for working with my tools wisely.



