The Forex Scalpers Index (FSI) is a trend following Indicator based on moving averages.

The purpose of this indicator is to be used for scalping all kinds of markets without limitations.

The indicator can be used for any kind of currency pair.

For those Scalpers who are looking for the indicator that can make their trading activities easy we recommend using this indicator because it provides many entry and exit opportunities. This indicator can be used on all timeframes.





How it works.

Colored Lines and histograms will be printed on the chart window

It doesn't repaint

Green color will represent buy/bullish signal

Red and pink will represent the sell/bearish signal