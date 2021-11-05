Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed profitability! Invest wisely.

The Perfect Trend Scanner is a trend following indicator which is designed to show you the direction of the current trend.

The aim is to assist you not to trade against the trend.

How it works.

The indicator doesn't repaint.

The indicator works on all time-frames.

The pink histograms indicate a bearish trend while the blue histograms indicates a bullish trend /signals.

You can use this indicator in the top down market analysis approach.

Generally we look to sell when the histograms are pink and when they are blue we look for buying opportunities.

If the trend is very strong in one direction like in a very strong bearish trend, if we see a few blue histograms followed by pink histograms, we look for selling opportunities.

If the trend is very strong in one direction like in a very strong bullish trend, if we see pink histograms followed by blue histograms, we look for buying opportunities.





Disclaimer: You are responsible for every financial decision you make. The signals generated by this tool should not be used as a final trigger to making financial decisions. Use this tool wisely.




