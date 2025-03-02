Divergence Macd Rsi

This expert advisor finds divergences and opens a buy or sell position taking into account the input parameters set by the user. Positions are opened once the divergence is detected and the pullback signal is triggered. The condition for a divergence to occur, is that the price moves in a different direction to the MACD and RSI. The type of divergences and the frequency at which they are detected depends entirely on the inputs entered by the user. 

Features

  • Functional for any symbol or periodicity.
  • It is possible to set the type of divergence that the expert advisor will detect, by means of the input parameters (number of candles between maximums or minimums, how long the trend was, etc.).
  • The volume of each trade can be modified.
  • The technical indicators MACD, RSI and EMAs used for trend detection can be configured.
  • The take profit and stop loss of each trade is dynamically calculated in such a way that the use of divergence is optimal.
  • The expert advisor can be configured so that it does not trade, and instead acts as a technical indicator, displaying the detected divergences.
  • When a divergence is detected, the expert advisor paints it on the chart by means of lines, all of which can be modified.
  • The user can activate the sending of notifications to his mobile device to receive information on the trades made.
  • Using the input parameters, the expert advisor can be instructed to use break even or several take profits.


Input parameters

Management of the number of candles:

  • ncandles: Number of candles on which the algorithm searches for a divergence. 
  • crossClavOffset: Maximum number of candles until the price crosses the clavicular. Since the divergence is detected, if the price does not cross the clavicular in a number of candles less than this parameter, the possible entry is cancelled.
  • minCandleOffset: Minimum number of candles that can exists between two minimums or maximums.
  • ncandlesTrend: Minimum number of consecutive candles in which the price was in trend, i.e. for a value of 20, the divergence will not be detected unless it has been in trend for 20 candles or more, bearish or bullish depending on the type of divergence.
  • maxPBoffset: Once the price cuts the clavicular, it waits for the pullback to make the entry. This parameter sets a maximum distance in candles, between the crossing with the clavicular and the pullback.


MACD configuration:

  • fastEmaPeriod: Period for the fast EMA of the MACD.
  • slowEmaPeriod: Period for the slow MACD EMA.
  • signalPeriod: Period for the MACD signal.


RSI configuration:

  • rsiPeriod: Period for the RSI.


Period of the EMAs for trend detection:

  • emaPeriodFast: Period for the fast EMA for trend detection.
  • emaPeriodSlow: Period of the fast EMA for trend detection.


Volume management:

  • volume: Volume set for each trade.


Price ratio management:

  • minPriceOffsetPerc: In case of bullish divergence, minimum ratio when performing the division of the second minimum by the first. minmin2/minimum1> 1 + minPriceOffsetPerc.
  • minDifferenceMaxMin: Of the two consecutive maximums or minimums of the divergence (in case of bearish divergence), this parameter sets a minimum ratio between the second maximum and the minimum between the first and second maximum. For a value of 0.1, max2/min> 1 + 0.1 .


General settings:

  • useBreakEven: Uses breakeven in trading (only if mutiple take profit is enabled).
  • useMultipleTp: Sets two take profit levels, the original and an intermediate one.
  • macdDivergenceMargin: Hold at 0 for normal operation, allows to validate a divergence for an apparently flat MACD. Being x1 and x2 the MACD at the first and second maximum, entering this margin as 3, if x1 = 40 and x2 = 42, divergence would exist, as with x1 = -66 and x2 = -67.
  • magicNumber: Magic number.
  • sendNotification: If enabled, the user will receive push notifications on their mobile phone of trades made.
  • enableTrading: If enabled, the expert advisor performs buy/sell trades, otherwise it acts as a divergence detector.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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