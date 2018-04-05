Night Walker EA

Night Walker EA is a professional night-scalping trading system designed to exploit the unique price behavior during the transition from the US session close to the Asian session open — a period when the market typically enters a structured, low-noise channel.

This period, when institutional liquidity fades and the Asian session begins to provide fresh flow, creates a low-volatility, range-driven market where spreads stabilize on raw accounts and price action becomes highly technical — one of the cleanest and most efficient environments for controlled scalping.

Trading Pairs

The system is designed and optimized for the following instruments (Download Set-files for Night Walker EA you can here >>):

AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

These pairs provide the best combination of liquidity, spread stability, and predictable night-session behavior.

Trading Logic

Night Walker EA is built around channel-based mean-reversion trading.

The system identifies stable price channels using Bollinger Bands and executes trades when price reaches statistically extreme zones inside the channel. Entries are confirmed by CCI and RSI, which measure short-term exhaustion and momentum shift, allowing the EA to enter trades at high-probability turning points inside the range.

To ensure that trades are taken only in proper market conditions, ADX is used as a regime filter.
It blocks trading when:

  • volatility is too low and price becomes noisy and unpredictable

  • volatility is too high and price is entering a breakout or impulsive phase

This allows Night Walker EA to operate only when the market is in a clean, tradable range.

Risk Management & Trade Handling

The system uses a dynamic Stop Loss based on the Bollinger channel width, automatically adapting to current volatility. Take Profit targets are kept short and precise, allowing the system to capture frequent small moves with a high win rate.

There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging, and no risky position stacking. Each trade is independent and strictly controlled.

This makes Night Walker EA suitable for long-term live trading, even on small accounts.

Broker & Account Requirements

For best performance it is strongly recommended to use:

  • Raw / Zero Spread accounts
  • Minimum recommended balance: $50

Night Walker EA is a precision night-scalping system built for traders who want stable, controlled performance in one of the most technically tradable sessions of the forex market — without gambling techniques and without hidden risk.


Recommended products
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experts
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Trump Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experts
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This has two strategies in one Expert Advisor: 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30 and 2) Grid in EURGBP 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30: First analyze the general trend in H1 by crossing Emas and Parabolic Sar, then analyze a Pull Back in M5 with the help of the RSI. This is done on a defined sche
Zelenskyy Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experts
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This expert advisor is a Bot that analyzes, through EMA, AMA and ADX in longer periods of time, whether the market is in a range or not. After detecting the range, he enters smaller time frames looking for small pull backs with the RSI to carry out operations. If the operation goes again
Neuro Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Neuro Trader EA is an expert advisor developed using artificial intelligence, designed for analysis and automated trading in financial markets. The advisor focuses on utilizing a neural network, allowing for more flexible and precise responses to market changes. The algorithm analyzes market behavior using weight coefficients and dynamically adapts to changing conditions, making it particularly effective for short-term trading. Features of the Advisor: Neural Network for Decision-Making: The adv
Aggressive Lifting
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
Experts
2 copies left at 49 USD. Next price is 99 USD . set file - This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDCHF - Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000) - Minimum deposit 100 units -
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
1 (1)
Experts
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 .  5 Days left before the Price reverts back ... Cryptex Scalper — Cryptocurrency Breakout Expert Advisor (M5) Overview Cryptex Scalper is a breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading cryptocurrencies such as BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and LTCUSD. It is based on a proven breakout framework but adapted for the unique behavior of crypto markets: wider spreads, 24/7 trad
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Breakout Scalper EA
Parthasarathi C
Experts
Features of this EA This is fully Automated Trading Robot / Expert Advisor for MT5. It wont deploy any grid, martingale, averaging or any other risky things. It integrates multiple trend trading strategies, allowing it to quickly adapt to volatile price trends.   This EA can place Order at your own  Magic Number . Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Please give me yours valuable comments.
Buddy Ilan
BPASoftware Thai Co. Ltd
Experts
Ilan is a well known algorithmic trading system with its advantages and inconveniences. He is reputed to have good results when the prices are in a range but also to blow up the accounts in the case of strong trend. From a basic Ilan system, I added a trend filter to detect range periods, so that it trades only during these periods. I have also added a feature allowing it to adapt to economic news, it will not trade from one to several hours before and after a news depending on its importance. O
NQ SMT Algo Prime
Alexander Jesus Alvarado Hall
Experts
NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo V10 Harness the Power of Institutional Intermarket Divergence The NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo is a sophisticated institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US Indices market (NASDAQ 100 & S&P 500). Unlike standard lagging indicators, this EA utilizes Smart Money Technique (SMT) —the footprint left by institutional players when correlated assets diverge. When NQ makes a lower low but ES fails to do so (or vice versa), it signals an accumulation of orders by
UniversalMA EA
Mikhail Sergeev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Create, explore, earn! The Expert Advisor allows you to build fully automatic trading systems based on a powerful and universal indicator that smoothes the price of an instrument. Create your own trading system with a set of rules integrated into the EA. Test your idea in the strategy tester. Use it in real trading for profit or as an additional tool. On 10/19/2021, we published a completely free UniversalMA indicator for MetaTrader 5. UniversalMA is a moving average with huge customization opti
Market Entry Bot
David Macharia Kamau
Experts
The Automated Market Launcher is a straightforward Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This bot provides a simple yet powerful solution for traders who require a direct, automatic market entry. Configured to initiate a single trade immediately upon being attached to a chart, it's an ideal tool for strategies that demand rapid initial position placement without manual intervention. Key features of this expert advisor include a fully customizable lot size, which allo
Trend Flip
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
Experts
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
Darkray B3 EA
Daut Junior
Experts
Versão Darkray para Bolsa de Valores (Ações, Fundos Imobilirários, contratos futuros, etc.) O  Robô DarkrayB3EA  usa uma estratégia baseada no retorno a média, conjugada a detecção de zonas de exaustão de compra e de venda. Indicadores disponíveis para configurações de setups: EMA200  à Média móvel de 200 períodos (podem ser usados outros períodos com ótimos resultados também); RSI  à Verifica os níveis de sobre venda para abertura das vendas e sobre compra para abertura das compras; ADX  à Veri
LL Pursuit EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
UPDATE v1.0 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT LL Pursuit EA is an advanced and smart multi-currency trading system , based on the combined and weighted use of different decision factors. The algorithm uses real-time data from 14 currency exchanges , the most liquid and weighted on the market, combined with the calculation of various indicators , including moving averages, accumulation and distribution volumes, currency strength and trend continuity, to automatically take op
Exp Crassula
Aleksey Luppey
Experts
The Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of $ 20. it is possible to enable automatic lot increase (calculated from the result of the last transaction.) The expert is working around the clock in fully automatic mode. The expert showed good results on the history of the EURUSD H1 pair. You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs parameter. it is recommended to use from 5
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Candle Bot
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. This Robot works on all frames time frames  and all pairs, the bot places entry positions. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contac
Boom 500 Players
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices. Backtesting Results Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance: Total Return: $691.40 (+6
Storm Algorithm
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Storm Algorithm Overview: Storm Algorithm is a next-generation Expert Advisor built on pure Price Action logic , designed to deliver high-precision trading signals while maintaining exceptional risk control. Its intelligent engine combines price structure analysis , candle behavior recognition , and a signal filter based on market momentum, achieving an outstanding balance between signal frequency and reliability . Unlike conventional indicator-based systems, Storm Algorithm focuses exclusive
Neon Shadow EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
Neon Shadow — a unique trading solution that helps you learn and advance to the next level in trading I aimed to create a unique trading solution accessible to any beginner or professional, regardless of your skill level. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for growing small deposits within 1–2 months and for long-term investment over many years—but you’ll benefit most i
FREE
Project Golden Luna MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. The EA "Project Golden Luna" is based on trading on zigzag signals using standard indicators, and market entries are made on the breakdown of local extremum levels. As soon as the bot receives a signal, it immediately starts placing several pending orders. And most importantly, this trading expert uses SL protective orders in open trades, which save the trader's deposit from significant losses. However, this robot in most cases does not wait for the price to reach a
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
MSync EA Pro
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
5 (1)
Experts
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
FREE
Cyberia Pro Sc
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.45 (11)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.5 (18)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (65)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.79 (53)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH OFFER! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
More from author
Strategy B
Ivan Pochta
5 (2)
Experts
Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Act
Gold Action EAI
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5, M15, H1 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation. Fully automated operation on M5, M15 and H1 You do not need to configure anything. Simp
Aureon EA
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (12)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live signal (Admiral Markets, Risk x2) :  https://www.
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Experts
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and ATR Plus (author’s proprietary indicator, product page >> ) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines
FREE
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
FREE
Gold Trenches EAI
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic: a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the dire
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review