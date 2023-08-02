The AI Ichimoku Cloud trading system is an automated trading that uses the indicator Ichimoku Cloud to trade, combines with the neural network martingale method, and makes trading safer by trading the main trend of the chart. By backtest the data from 2003-2022, the results were very good. Very low point of loss and has a satisfactory high total profit By trading, there are not many trades each week. Instead, it chooses the period when the graph is trending, so it trades and there is a correction of trading mistakes using the martingale method. Users can choose the amount of increasing lot size that they can increase according to their desired risk.

Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD

Timeframe M15

Minimum deposit

$400

Leverage

1:400 Brokers

Hedging ECN account. Low spreads



Monitor :https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2094499