AI Ichimoku Cloud
- Experts
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Miss Preeyanut BudsarakhamHello everyone, have questions, have problems using automated trading systems, can send a message. You can contact me anytime. Thank you very much for everyone who is interested.
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 2 August 2023
- Activations: 5
The AI Ichimoku Cloud trading system is an automated trading that uses the indicator Ichimoku Cloud to trade, combines with the neural network martingale method, and makes trading safer by trading the main trend of the chart. By backtest the data from 2003-2022, the results were very good. Very low point of loss and has a satisfactory high total profit By trading, there are not many trades each week. Instead, it chooses the period when the graph is trending, so it trades and there is a correction of trading mistakes using the martingale method. Users can choose the amount of increasing lot size that they can increase according to their desired risk.
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Minimum deposit
|$400
|Leverage
|1:400
|Brokers
|Hedging ECN account. Low spreads