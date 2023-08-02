AI Ichimoku Cloud

The AI Ichimoku Cloud trading system is an automated trading that uses the indicator Ichimoku Cloud to trade, combines with the neural network martingale method, and makes trading safer by trading the main trend of the chart. By backtest the data from 2003-2022, the results were very good. Very low point of loss and has a satisfactory high total profit By trading, there are not many trades each week. Instead, it chooses the period when the graph is trending, so it trades and there is a correction of trading mistakes using the martingale method. Users can choose the amount of increasing lot size that they can increase according to their desired risk.

Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD
Timeframe M15
Minimum deposit 
 $400
Leverage
 1:400
Brokers
 Hedging ECN account. Low spreads 

Monitor :https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2094499

Recommended products
Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 purchases. Final price: $4999 For traders seeking a professional and disciplined approach to gold trading, SF90 Scuderia was developed exclusively for XAUUSD, utilizing an advanced combination of quantitative analysis, mathematical models, trend identification, and institutional market movement analysis. Unli
RSI Dynamic Strategy Builder
Rocio Uriburu
Experts
Explore all my products for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and free Trial versions: https://www.mql5.com/es/users/urocio/seller You have two versions of the EA: Full version with unlimited symbols and features. Trial version (free) to test the EA’s performance: it operates only on EURUSD, runs 5 consecutive cycles, and then pauses for 7 days before restarting. Create your own trading strategies with complete flexibility! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to support multiple trading approach
TSUTrader Dave Landry Trading System
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Experts
It is an Expert Advisor who uses the famous Dave Landry strategy, widely used to operate swing trades in various types of markets, Forex, B3, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies. The Dave Landry Setup is one of the most well-known setups that operate in favor of the trend, there is a preference for the larger H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes, due to its high hit rate, but the TsuTrader Dave Landry robot allows complete customization of the strategy . - TSUTrader Dave Landry is the on
WR Prop Firm
WEALTHROAD LTD
Experts
Wealth Road Bot for Passing   Prop Firm Challenges An Expert Advisor specifically designed to pass the challenge and verification phases of funded account companies, with full compliance to drawdown and daily loss rules. Why Wealth Road Bot for Funded Accounts? Very low drawdown based on our internal testing Most of our clients successfully pass the challenge when following the recommended settings and risk management rules. Automatically avoids trading during restricted hours Respects the rule
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
LogicFlow AI
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan
Experts
LogicFlow AI – Advanced Multi-Strategy EA for XAUUSD LogicFlow AI is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, combining three robust price action models: PinBar/Strong Candle, Marubozu Reverse, and Liquidity Fakeout. Designed for logical, low-risk trading — without Martingale, hedging, or overtrading. Includes dynamic entry timing, risk-free SL, and a real-time performance dashboard. Real Logic . Lower Risk. No Martingale.  Low Drawdown What is LogicFlow AI? LogicFlow AI is a mul
F22 Raptor
Kiryl Rudovich
Experts
F22 Raptor is a highly reliable, low risk EA, based on  statistical arbitrage idea. Expert don't use any dangerous methods of money management and suitable for any broker conditions. The Expert Advisor tracks two correlated currency pairs at once and determines the moment, when a strong divergence occurs between the pairs. Then it opens opposite trades for each currency pair. Profit is formed during the reverse convergence of currency pairs. The Expert Advisor dynamically fixes profits and limi
Robo Sniper Ultra
Flavio Dos Santos
Experts
SNIPER ULTRA: Master the Markets with Surgical Precision Master the markets with SNIPER ULTRA , the MetaTrader 5 expert advisor designed to eliminate consolidation anxiety forever. While others burn capital in choppy, sideways markets, our exclusive "Relevant Leg" filter ensures you only trade when real volume and trend confirmation align. Forget false signals: Sniper Ultra executes inverted crossovers with mathematical precision, entering at the exact moment of price exhaustion to hunt for h
Bundles
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Bundles — Three Indicators, One Smart Grid Bundles brings three of our tools together — the Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend indicators — into a single multi-directional system. It's a smarter take on the grid: instead of blindly adding trades, it waits for confirmation in supply and demand zones before it acts. What it does for you Three engines in one: Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend, working together. Multi-directional grid: not the usual martingale — a structured, confirmation-based
MACD all
Cristian Alexander Aravena Danin
Experts
MACD ALL is a project where i want to create an EA that can trade every strategy of the MACD indicator, an EA where you can customize every aspect of the trades, such as using filters for the entry signal, the stoploss placement, risk management, trail stoploss, etc. currently working on: Making a news filter. It works on any symbol , but in the developing of the EA i encountered some profitable setups that look promising, on the US100 symbol and the US500 symbol, both using the 4H timeframe, I
Neural FX MACD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Neural FX - MACD Divergence Description Neural FX is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe, using an advanced MACD divergence detection strategy combined with intelligent risk management. Specifications Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 Minimum Capital: $500 USD Starting Lot Size: 0.10 - 0.20 lots Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher Strategy The EA identifies classic and hidden divergences between the price and the MACD indicator, generating hi
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Titanic eurusd
Tobias James Pincock
Experts
Phoenix EURUSD Trader (Titanic) Automated EURUSD Trading for MetaTrader 5 Fully automated EURUSD trading on H4. Attach, set your lot size, and let it run. No martingale. No grid. Overview Phoenix EURUSD Trader is a fully automated trading robot for EURUSD, running on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed for traders who want a hands-off approach to EURUSD without configuring complex parameters or monitoring charts throughout the day. Every trade carries a hard stop loss from the moment it op
Alligator Dynamic Strategy Builder RU
Rocio Uriburu
Experts
Explore all my products for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and free Trial versions: https://www.mql5.com/es/users/urocio/seller You have two versions of the EA: Full version with unlimited symbols and features. Trial version (free) to test the EA’s performance: it operates only on EURUSD, runs 5 consecutive cycles, and then pauses for 7 days before restarting. Create your own trading strategies with complete flexibility! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to support multiple trading approach
Pair Trading Quant Maney Ibov Brasil
Aldo Souza Da Silva
Libraries
Scan a fixed list of assets (Ibovespa) in the chosen timeframe (TimeFrame). For each pair and for various periods. Calculate a regression model between the two assets (and, if desired, using the bova11 index as a normalizer). Generate the spread of this relationship, its mean, standard deviation, speculative deviation, and betas (B1 and B2). Apply an ADF test without exclusion (cointegration/stationarity). Calculate the Z-score of the current exclusion (how many standard deviations are away from
FREE
Divergence Macd Rsi
Julian Gonzalez Conde
Experts
This expert advisor finds divergences and opens a buy or sell position taking into account the input parameters set by the user. Positions are opened once the divergence is detected and the pullback signal is triggered. The condition for a divergence to occur, is that the price moves in a different direction to the MACD and RSI. The type of divergences and the frequency at which they are detected depends entirely on the inputs entered by the user.  Features Functional for any symbol or periodi
Naked Gold Trend Hunter
Jestoni Santiago
Experts
Hunt and Ride the Trend. [ SET FILES ] PROPFIRM READY! The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing in
FREE
Rola Scalper
Luciano Cabral Rola Neto
5 (3)
Experts
Profitable Scalper EA - Rôla Scalper! Tested on EURUSDm Symbol on Micro Account created in XM Broker, but you can try it in any market or broker, any way I recommend that you use it on markets with volatility similar to EURUSD. This EA can open a lot of positions, so I recommend that you use a broker that don't have comission fee and provide low spread. You can use settings on 5 minutes timeframe, since I started to use it, and in tests, the maximum drawdown with this settings and M5 timefram
FREE
Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
3.75 (8)
Experts
The Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It identifies supply and demand zones based on price consolidation patterns and trades on zone retests (taps). This EA generates trades when price returns to valid zones after an initial breakout, with configurable risk management. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1, specifically developed on AUDUSD, M5 , but you can test and optimize on any other instrument or timeframe.
FREE
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Gbpjpy Macd Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GJ_H1_220100009_S_HD_CF_SQX_SL20 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gbpjpy-macd-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 220100009 Main Chart: Cu
FREE
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
Blubbify SMC
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Blubbify Smart Money Concept is an advanced analytical engine and automated trading system designed to track institutional footprints. It uses high-probability mathematical models to identify supply and demand imbalances, track volume accumulation, and execute trades alongside market momentum. The system operates by analyzing the chart for sudden structural shifts and liquidity sweeps. Once an institutional footprint is confirmed, it projects graphical supply and demand zones onto the chart. You
Reverse Trades Copier for Followers
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers can copy trades from an account that is running   Reverse TradeCopier for Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-
FREE
RSI Double Cross
Ihor Koshel
Experts
RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, s
MBSFX MyBestStrategies on Forex
Francesco Pinta
5 (1)
Experts
Launch price $ 299  - 8   of   10   copies left at this price   Next   10   copies $34 9 Final price  $999 This EA has 39 strategies taken on my real portfolio.  All these strategies passed at least 6 months of out of samples in real. The stragegies are not martingale or grid systems and are made manually (no uses of machine learning or genethic algorithms). The basic idea on my develops is thinking the forex market as a unique market, so all strategies are applied to all changes and crosses,
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.51 (41)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
More from author
Swing Trade MA
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Swing Trade MA is auto trading Use a system of MA Fast  crossover with MA Slow   and in the AI(neural network) to measure the probability weights of 10 MA lines and  using the   Martingale   system. Backtest  tick data 100 % from 2003-2023 by default setting  trading EURUSD Timeframe M15. Requirements Supported currency pairs:     EURUSD Timeframe: M15 The   minimum   deposit is   $5 00   for a 1:400 leverage EXPERT DESCRIPTION Variable Description  Stop Loss  Stop Lost  Take Profit  Take Profi
AI Trend Price Action
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA AI Trend Price Action uses a trading strategy of Price Action and AI combined with Martingale The results of the backtest data 2003-2023. Using 100% reliable tick data, choose safe trades with very low risk even with martingale. But limiting the risk, not too high which can be set by the user himself as well. Requirements Supported currency pairs:     EURUSD Timeframe: M30 The   minimum   deposit is   $200   for a 1:400 leverage
MultiIndy Hybrid Trend
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA MultiIndy Hybrid Trend used to a trading system that combines 11 indicators 1. BOLLINGER BAND 2.RSI 3.MA 4.AO 5.MACD 6.CCI 7.MOMENTUM 8.FRACTAL 9.PARABOLIC SAR 10.STD 11.ATR and then AI to find the probability of each indicator as its weight value. Common use of martingale Then backtest twenty years to become this automated trading system. EA can send alerts through the program line, can adjust the risk. or turn off the martingale according to user requirements or can trade any currency
Trend Pivot Point
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA Trend Pivot Point uses pivot values to choose a buy or sell trade and uses two indicators, STD and ATR, to measure market volatility and choose if market volatility is high not to trade. If the market volatility is less, then trading is allowed. Use pivot point calculations alone for probabilistic weighting of 10 AI pivot values. Based on a 20 year retrospective data backtest Resulting in the weight of this pivot value, for default it is for trading EURUSD Timeframe M15 which user can fin
MultiIndy Swing Trade
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA MuliIndy Swing Trade uses a swing trade system + martingale system + neural network  system  + indicator strategy (AWESOME OSCILLATOR (AO),STD,ATR) working together to find the best profit and low drawdown for trading. using historical data statistics probability. Let's give the weight of each indicator, which gives good results when the graph fluctuates up and down. without looking at trends alone For EURUSD M15 best default setting EA, it can be used Optimization Backtest to trade other
Hydra Scalping
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
This is the automated trading program used. All five indicators MA18 MA50 RSI STD ATR are put together to find the best value. point to open an order A good time to trade each time using the system. Neural Network 24 core. THE BEST TRADING POSSIBILITIES Backtested for 20 years from 2003 to 2023, the test results are very good for trading EURUSD, 15 minutes, use a fast trading system(Scalping), make small profits to get good trading results. Symbol EURUSD Type of account Classic, ECN, Leverage 1
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Ma Massaro
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
Various Moments MA
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The Various Moments MA automated trading system uses three pairs of ema moving average indicators ma6,ma8 ma18,ma20 ma20,ma22 intersecting at three intervals: five minutes, fifteen minutes, thirty minutes and one hour. By working with the neural network and the Martingale method of trading to help achieve consistent profits. and to filter trades more precisely We have added two more indicators iATR and iStdDev to measure the volatility of charts that are advantageous for trading and thus enter t
Fusion Ultra Instinct EA
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The Fusion Ultra Instinct EA automated trading system is a combination of 6 trading systems based on the following indicators: Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, Standard Deviation, Average True Range, Stochastic Oscillator, Alligator, Accelerator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo int Timeframe M30. Test combined with martingale trading method That limits the value to ten times which is very low. safe to trade And all of them were taken to determine the weight of each indicator by
Fusion Ultra Obtimiz
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Fusion Ultra Obtimiz trading system uses the inticator Alligator ATR STD to find the best trading opportunities in a 30-minute chart and uses Neural Network to find the highest probability of trading profits. By testing data from the past ten years, 2010-2024. The trading system has been adjusted. Choose the value that has the best probability of trading profit from backtesting obtimize mt5. Symbol EURUSD Leverage 1:100,1:300 Timeframe M30 Settings Default Minimal/Recommended Deposit 30$
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review