Phase Angle Cycle is a precision timing oscillator designed to reveal the underlying rhythm of price movement. Instead of relying on traditional momentum or overbought/oversold logic, it focuses on identifying the market’s internal phase progression and dominant cycle structure. Displayed in a separate window, it blends phase positioning with adaptive frequency smoothing to help traders recognize where price is within its current rotational path.

The main PhaseAngle line reflects the market’s relative position within a dynamic range. As it advances, it visualizes expansion and contraction behavior, allowing you to anticipate potential turning points before they become obvious on the chart. The Smoothed Frequency component adds a stability layer by filtering noise and highlighting when cycles are accelerating, decelerating, or losing coherence. When the cycle structure is strong, movements tend to be cleaner and more directional. When stability weakens, consolidation or transition phases often follow.

The built-in cycle detection continuously evaluates structural consistency and only validates rhythms that meet a defined strength threshold. This helps reduce false signals during erratic or low-liquidity conditions. The result is a responsive yet stable timing tool suitable for intraday, swing, or higher-timeframe analysis.





How to use it effectively:

• When Phase Angle is above Smoothed Frequency look for bullish pressure and vice versa.

• Combine rising frequency readings with breakout structures for momentum continuation setups.

• Use declining or unstable cycle readings as a warning of choppy or transitional market states.

• Align entries with higher-timeframe structure to trade in harmony with dominant rhythm.

Phase Angle Cycle performs best as a timing enhancer within a structured trading plan, offering clarity on when the market is in sync — and when it is not.