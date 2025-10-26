NeuroSlope

NeuroSlope is a precision-tuned market strength indicator that enhances RSI analysis using adaptive neuro-style smoothing. It intelligently filters out noise and volatility spikes while maintaining the RSI’s natural rhythm, creating a clean, flowing signal that better reflects underlying price momentum. The dual-histogram structure — the smart smoothed RSI (blue) and its advanced slope curve (yellow) — provides a clear visual framework for identifying directional bias, shifts in market strength, and potential reversals before they are obvious in price action.

How to Use:
Apply NeuroSlope in a separate window on any timeframe or instrument. Watch for dynamic interactions between the two plotted lines — their crossovers and slope behavior often highlight momentum transitions and trend accelerations. The 30/70 levels define potential exhaustion or recovery zones. Combine with price structure, divergence, or volume tools for confirmation. Alerts can be enabled for automatic buy/sell notifications when key crossover conditions occur.

Higher timeframes will repaint
Filter:
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.10.27 19:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
2762
Reply from developer Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl 2025.10.28 04:19
Thanks. It's one of my older indicators "The Hill" that I improved with AI's help.
Reply to review