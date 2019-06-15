Markets Heat

Markets Heat indicator can help you determine correct course of action at current market situation, by calculating market's "heat level".

What is market's "heat level"?

Well, it's my own way of simplifying complex market conditions to ease decision-making process.

How does it work?

Most of time market is moving in some narrow range and can't "decide" where to go -> flat market -> cold market.

Other times, price goes Up or Down -> making trend movements -> heating the market.

More powerful trends making bigger/faster movements -> increasing "heat level".

But nothing lasts forever.

And even most powerful(hot) trends has to end(cool off).

Markets Heat indicator is a great tool that can help you determine how "hot" is current market.

And it can be used/adapted for different trading styles.

Those inputs can help you adjust it to your needs:

  1. "TF (current or higher)" — Multi-TF option to increase stability
  2. "Price to use" — price to determine "heat level"
  3. "Maximum bars calculated" — system input -> decrease it in case of lags
  4. "Core setting 1/2/3" — main inputs for internal calculations -> has the most influence on the results

Default settings provides good results in general.

But you might want to play with them and adjust to your personal trading style.

In my daily trading I am using default inputs(with multi-TF option).

And this tool helps me to filter weak entry signals(when market is cold) and to find good exits(when market is cooling-off).

Hotter market has higher chance for reversal/correction -> making my entry signals more powerful.

And when market is cooling-off -> you might want to exit and take profits.

This is a relatively safe approach that helps me to be profitable for years.

But Markets Heat indicator also has huge potential for more aggressive trading styles.

So, regardless, try free demo right now -> perhaps this is your "missing link".

My recommendation: start with EURUSD M15 with Multi-TF = H1

PS. Markets Heat indicator doesn't repaint and can be easily used in the EA.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicators
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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Markets Heat MT5
Viktor Yatsyshyn
Indicators
Markets Heat indicator can help you determine correct course of action at current market situation, by calculating market's "heat level". What is market's "heat level"? Well, it's my own way of simplifying complex market conditions to ease decision-making process. How does it work? Most of time market is moving in some narrow range and can't "decide" where to go -> flat market -> cold market. Other times, price goes Up or Down -> making trend movements -> heating the market. More powerful trends
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