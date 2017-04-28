SmartScalper

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Borisov
    Oleg Borisov

    Oleg Borisov

    4.6 (18)
    My name is Oleg. I'm specialist in the field of information processing, doctor of science. On Forex since 2008 .
    In the market are only what I use myself.
    My best product:
    -Seff (Sef)
    7 products
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 20 December 2021
  • Activations: 12

The easy-to-use trading system SmartScalper generates the following signals:

  • BUY
  • SELL
  • close BUY
  • close SEEL

SmartScalper works on the М15 timeframe and is optimized to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD.

12 different sets of trading algorithms are designed for trading (6 buy and 6 sell trades), which can be quickly selected by the trader using buttons in the indicator window, or are set in the input dialog.

The efficiency of the trading algorithms chosen by the trader is measured in real time by an internal tester whose evaluations are immediately displayed in the indicator window, and include the features such as:

  • average daily profit (in points)
  • profit factor
  • the probability of a profitable trade
  • gross profit
  • the average losing trade
  • the average winning trade

The possibility to quickly select trading algorithms using buttons in the indicator window and instant evaluation of their effectiveness using an integrated tester allows you to quickly optimize the trading system (no more than 2-3 minutes for each currency pair). This makes it possible to easily and promptly (with a frequency of 2-5 times per week) adapt your system to the changing market.

To configure the system in real-time trading, a history of 10-30 days is used (the number of days is specified in the input panel). One of the approaches to history selection is shown in the screenshot.

The configured system will trade effectively until the nature of market movements significantly changes.

The system's trading on a currency pair can be considered efficient, if the monthly profit is at least 10-15%.

The Takeprofit and StopLoss levels are dynamic and optimized on history data. The maximum StopLoss level for Buy trades is set at 460 points (5 digit quotes), for Sell trades it is 560 points.

SmartScalper is supplemented with a multi-timeframe indicator that helps to filter out false signals.

It includes a built-in alert system to notify of trading signals generated by the system.

  • To reduce the delays in the system operation, the "max. bars in window" parameter in the setup panel is set to 2500-5000 bars.
  • During testing, the trading algorithms can be selected using the input panel (buttons are not activated).
  • It is advisable to perform configuration and evaluation of the system in testing mode at a time interval of 10-30 days.


Settings

  • show_trading_algorithms_buttons - show buttons to select trading algorithms
  • Days_history - choose history in days
  • buy_1 - buy_6 - choose trading algorithms for Buy signals
  • close_buy_on_sell - allow closing buy trades upon sell signals
  • sell_1 - sell_6 - choose trading algorithms for Sell signals
  • close_sell_on_buy - allow closing sell trades upon buy signals
  • show_statistics - display tester statistics
  • alarm_ expert - enable/disable sound alerts
Reviews 3
Claudio Locher
48
Claudio Locher 2021.11.19 20:45 
 

Sehr guter Indikator. Vielen Dank für diese gute Arbeit. Setze diesen auch bei Indizes ein, mit tollen Ergebnissen.

Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2019.09.26 07:42 
 

Another great indicator from Oleg, probably my favorite.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Claudio Locher
48
Claudio Locher 2021.11.19 20:45 
 

Sehr guter Indikator. Vielen Dank für diese gute Arbeit. Setze diesen auch bei Indizes ein, mit tollen Ergebnissen.

shige1515
89
shige1515 2019.10.14 02:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2019.09.26 07:42 
 

Another great indicator from Oleg, probably my favorite.

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