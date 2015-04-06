Red Scalper H1
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Red Scalper H1 is a scalper robot that opens from 2 to 30 orders within 1 day. Install this robot on GBPUSD H1, minimum deposit $ 2000, maximum spread no more than 10 pips, trading account type, cent or ECN and test it.
The trading results will surprise you.
Red Scalper H1 work algorithm:
- based on self-learning algorithms. He collects data from the market, analyzes it, identifies patterns in the market and starts trading. When a signal appears, the robot opens a trade and begins to follow it with physical and virtual stops. If the robot hasn't fixed a physical stop on the chart, don't worry. In addition to physical stops, the robot also places virtual stops in order to bypass the prohibitions on the part of some brokers, which prohibit physical stops.
Benefits of Red Scalper H1:
- the robot opens from 2 to 3 trades every dayhe
- trades in a fully automatic mode.
Robot settings:
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size. This is the distance by which StopLoss will be pulled following the price movement.
- step - here we specify the distance from StopLoss to the open price at which TrailingStop will be disabled. That is, if we have a buy trade and StopLoss-step> order opening prices, TrailingStop is disabled.
- distance_orders - the distance at which the next order will be opened from the price of an already open order in the market. If there is an already open buy order on the market, the next order will be opened only when the price moves away from the current open order by the distance_orders.
- rsi - parameter of the RSI indicator.
- rsi_max - maximum indicator border.
- rsi_min - minimum border of the indicator.
- Profit - specified in $. If the profit reaches this value, all orders will be closed.
- lots - lot size with which all orders will be opened.
- Magic - the magic number must be specified unique for each launched robot.