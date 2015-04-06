Red Scalper H1

Red Scalper H1 is a scalper robot that opens from 2 to 30 orders within 1 day. Install this robot on GBPUSD H1, minimum deposit $ 2000, maximum spread no more than 10 pips, trading account type, cent or ECN and test it.


The trading results will surprise you.


Red Scalper H1 work algorithm:

  • based on self-learning algorithms. He collects data from the market, analyzes it, identifies patterns in the market and starts trading. When a signal appears, the robot opens a trade and begins to follow it with physical and virtual stops. If the robot hasn't fixed a physical stop on the chart, don't worry. In addition to physical stops, the robot also places virtual stops in order to bypass the prohibitions on the part of some brokers, which prohibit physical stops.

Benefits of Red Scalper H1:

  • the robot opens from 2 to 3 trades every dayhe
  • trades in a fully automatic mode.

Robot settings:

  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size. This is the distance by which StopLoss will be pulled following the price movement.
  • step - here we specify the distance from StopLoss to the open price at which TrailingStop will be disabled. That is, if we have a buy trade and StopLoss-step> order opening prices, TrailingStop is disabled.
  • distance_orders - the distance at which the next order will be opened from the price of an already open order in the market. If there is an already open buy order on the market, the next order will be opened only when the price moves away from the current open order by the distance_orders.
  • rsi - parameter of the RSI indicator.
  • rsi_max - maximum indicator border.
  • rsi_min - minimum border of the indicator.
  • Profit - specified in $. If the profit reaches this value, all orders will be closed.
  • lots - lot size with which all orders will be opened.
  • Magic - the magic number must be specified unique for each launched robot.

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5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
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3.25 (4)
Indicators
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
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Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
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5 (1)
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ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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