Red Scalper H1 is a scalper robot that opens from 2 to 30 orders within 1 day. Install this robot on GBPUSD H1, minimum deposit $ 2000, maximum spread no more than 10 pips, trading account type, cent or ECN and test it.



The trading results will surprise you.



Red Scalper H1 work algorithm:



based on self-learning algorithms. He collects data from the market, analyzes it, identifies patterns in the market and starts trading. When a signal appears, the robot opens a trade and begins to follow it with physical and virtual stops. If the robot hasn't fixed a physical stop on the chart, don't worry. In addition to physical stops, the robot also places virtual stops in order to bypass the prohibitions on the part of some brokers, which prohibit physical stops.

Benefits of Red Scalper H1:



the robot opens from 2 to 3 trades every dayhe

trades in a fully automatic mode.

Robot settings:

