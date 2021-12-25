PZ Averaging EA MT4

This EA turns your losing trades into winners using averaging. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction at fixed price intervals, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately breakeven. This mechanism is compatible with NFA/FIFO rules and accepted by US Brokers.

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Trade easily using chart buttons

Fully customizable position management

Controlled and pre-calculated risk exposure

Implements many automated entry strategies

Can trade using custom indicators



Trades micro accounts from $1000

Filter trading by forex sessions



How to get started

Load the EA to any chart and timeframe Edit the settings until the risk is acceptable Trade using the chart buttons or enable an entry strategy Let the EA handle the trade and book a profit Repeat!

The recovery will succeed in most cases and fail in a minority of cases. A strong trend against your trade will cause the EA to take losses.





Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol



Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-

If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process

Great to trade overbought or oversold situations

Avoid trading against the trend

The purpose of this EA is not to be profitable by itself, but to avoid preventable losses within the limits of the account free margin.



Technical Information

The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at bar closing

The EA uses market orders, variable spreads and news should not be an issue



The EA won't trade live if there is risk of a margin call with current settings

However, the EA will trade in the tester with any settings, regardless of risk

The take-profit for the first trade is evaluated in stealth mode, no TP order is placed



The EA trades a manual lot size: the tester won't reflect compounding profits

The session filters are implemented in GMT time and only apply to automated entries

Trades have no individual SL or TP because they are managed as a basket (a single deal)



During a recovery, the EA can have many trades opened at the same time in the same direction





Input Parameters

Lotsize: Lot size of the initial trade.

Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.



Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.



Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.



Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.



Take Profit: Stealth take profit for the first trade.



Entry Strategy: The EA implements some automated entry strategies to facilitate backtesting.



Blocks of trades: Amount of blocks of trades of recovery process

Trades per block: Amount of trades on each block



Spacing in pips: Spacing or distance in pips between trades



Profit Target: Net profit for the recovery process



Lotsize Multiplier: Lotsize multiplier from one block to another

Spacing Multiplier: Spacing multiplier from one block to another

Trade Asian Session: Enable auto-trading during asian session



Trade European Session: Enable auto-trading during europe session

Trade American Session: Enable auto-trading during american session

Magic Number: The EA uses the magic number to identify its trades



Custom Comment: Enter your custom comment for trades





Author

The averaging process is fully customizable, spacing and lot-sizes can be increased from one block of trades to the next.Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.