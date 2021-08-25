Signal Casablanca
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Signal Casablanca - Arrow technical indicator in the Forex market without redrawing. Able to give hints with minimal errors. It combines several filters, displaying market entry points with arrows on the chart. You can note the accuracy and clarity of the signals of this pointer indicator. Having seen a signal to buy, a trader opens an order without expecting that after a while the initial hint may change to the completely opposite one or simply disappear, having lost its relevance. The signal will always remain on the historical chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. Arrow technical indicator without redrawing Signal Casablanca in the Forex market is able to give hints with the smallest errors.