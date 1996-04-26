Planned transition is a trend indicator that will help a trader to determine the direction of trade. The indicator has a complex algorithm of work. But for the user, only two lines remain, the red line indicates a sell trend, and the blue line indicates a buy trend. Thus, it is quite simple to interpret the indicator signals. The indicator works on different timeframes; to work with lower timeframes, it is recommended to decrease the indicator period for more frequent entries. To work on higher timeframes, on the contrary, increase. Do not be afraid to change the default indicator settings, because different settings will be suitable for different instruments and timeframes. Choose the best settings for your instrument and your timeframe and work with it. There is also a sound signal and a signnan on the email.