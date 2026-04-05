Modify Trend - Unique indicator for identifying trends. The indicator has a complex algorithm of work. But for the user there are only two colors of arrows, red indicates a sell trend, blue indicates a buy trend. Thus, it is quite easy to interpret the indicator signals. The indicator works on different timeframes; to work with lower timeframes, it is recommended to decrease the indicator period for more frequent entries. To work on higher timeframes, on the contrary, increase. The new system adapts to the market, eliminates additional conditions and copes with its task. A revolutionary new way to identify the beginning of a trend early. The trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with an optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Choose the best settings for your instrument and your timeframe and work with it. The Modify Trend indicator will help the trader to determine the direction of the trade.