GladiatorGo

The advantage of working with the Gladiator signal indicator is that the trader does not need to conduct technical analysis of the chart on his own. The tool generates ready-made signals in the form of directional arrows. The indicator is considered effective as it does not redraw its signals. This tool is an arrow (signal) one and works without redrawing. Its signals are based on a robust algorithm.





Gladiator does not change its readings. Daily and session ranges can be useful for confirming entries or setting targets, and are a great way to improve the odds of any trading system. Works on any timeframe and with any broker. Recommended timeframe: H1 and higher.