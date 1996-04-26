Control Shot - Unique indicator for identifying trends. The new system adapts to the market, eliminates additional conditions and copes with its task. A revolutionary new way to identify the start of a trend early. The trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with an optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple.





Tired of adjusting the indicator settings, wasting precious time? Tired of the lack of confidence in their optimality? Frightened by the unknown in their profitability? Then the Control Shot indicator is just for you. The indicator will save you a lot of time, which can be spent on more useful activities, for example, on rest, but at the same time, the effectiveness will increase many times over. It uses only one parameter for setting, which sets the number of bars for calculation. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.