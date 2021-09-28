Sting implements indicator technical analysis and allows you to determine the state of the market in the current period and make a decision on a deal based on certain signals. Sting is the result of mathematical calculations based on data on prices and trading volumes.





Sting creates signals to perform operations on strong trend movements; it is more expedient to use it for trading when the trend is weakening or sideways. It is used as an additional one, regardless of the phase of the trend movement, to confirm or deny the current movement.





Using Sting is an attempt to describe the current state of affairs in the market, understand the balance of power between buyers and sellers, and based on this information, make a forecast about price changes.