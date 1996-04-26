The Matios indicator visually unloads the price chart and saves analysis time: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. This is an arrow indicator for determining the trend.





According to the wave theory, Matios displays the course of the wave, while the oscillator can specify the entry point, that is, catch the price movement inside it, i.e. small “subwaves”. By correctly understanding the wave nature of price movements and using the Matios indicator in conjunction with an oscillator, you can create your own trading system, for example, entering the market after the formation of a large wave and then exiting when this wave has changed to another.





Matios - displays potential market entry points.