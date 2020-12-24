The Trend Logic indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time and make a good profit. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade at different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively. The indicator is flexible enough, by manipulating the settings you can achieve the desired result.





The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.