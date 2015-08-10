FT ROC Histogram

3

The indicator displays the value of ROC (Rate of change) from the selected price or moving average as a histogram. You can plot the moving average ROC values for smoothing indicator.


Displayed Data

  • ExtROC - rate of change
  • ExtMAROC - smoothing line


Parameters

You can change the price, on which the indicator is calculated.


Inputs

  • InpMAPeriod - in case you want to calculate the moving average ROC, enter averaging period. Enter 1 for the calculation of the specified prices.
  • InpMAMethod - smoothing type (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
  • InpROCPeriod - rate of change period.
  • InpMAROCPlot - show smoothing line (true/false).
  • InpMAROCPeriod - averaging period.
  • InpMAROCMethod - smoothing type (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
