FT ROC Histogram
- Indicators
- FLEK TRADING s.r.o.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 November 2021
The indicator displays the value of ROC (Rate of change) from the selected price or moving average as a histogram. You can plot the moving average ROC values for smoothing indicator.
Displayed Data
- ExtROC - rate of change
- ExtMAROC - smoothing line
Parameters
You can change the price, on which the indicator is calculated.
Inputs
- InpMAPeriod - in case you want to calculate the moving average ROC, enter averaging period. Enter 1 for the calculation of the specified prices.
- InpMAMethod - smoothing type (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
- InpROCPeriod - rate of change period.
- InpMAROCPlot - show smoothing line (true/false).
- InpMAROCPeriod - averaging period.
- InpMAROCMethod - smoothing type (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
