Laguerre RSI Signal Alliance
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
Laguerre RSI Signal Alliance is a flexible MT5 oscillator with configurable BUY/SELL signals, optional Stochastic confirmation and multiple alert channels.
The indicator is based on the Laguerre RSI concept introduced by John F. Ehlers and is designed for traders who want more than a standard oscillator line.
It can detect Laguerre RSI level crossings, display historical signal arrows, confirm signals with an optional Stochastic filter and notify the trader through terminal, push, email or sound alerts.
Main features
- Laguerre RSI oscillator for MetaTrader 5
- configurable BUY and SELL levels
- independent signal mode for BUY and SELL
- Candle Close and Current Candle signal modes
- optional Stochastic confirmation filter
- configurable Stochastic value ranges for BUY and SELL
- optional Stochastic direction confirmation
- optional K/D crossing confirmation
- automatic display of Stochastic K and D lines when the filter is enabled
- historical BUY and SELL arrows
- terminal popup alerts
- mobile push notifications
- email notifications
- sound alerts
- one-alert-per-bar protection
- selectable applied price
- optional Laguerre RSI direction coloring
- Alpha/Gamma presets
- Custom Alpha support
- information panel on the main chart
Signal logic
A BUY signal is generated when Laguerre RSI crosses the selected BUY level from below.
A SELL signal is generated when Laguerre RSI crosses the selected SELL level from above.
When the Stochastic filter is enabled, the signal is displayed only when the active Stochastic conditions are also satisfied.
The indicator does not open or manage trades. It provides visual signals and notifications for discretionary trading, analysis or use alongside other tools.
Signal modes
BUY and SELL signals can use different confirmation modes.
Candle Close
The crossing is confirmed only after the candle has closed.
This mode provides stable historical signals because the completed candle no longer changes.
Current Candle
The crossing is evaluated while the current candle is still open.
This provides an earlier reaction, but the signal may appear or disappear before the candle closes if the indicator value moves back across the selected level.
BUY and SELL modes can be configured independently.
Stochastic confirmation
The optional Stochastic filter can be used to reduce signals that do not meet additional momentum conditions.
The filter includes:
- separate K-value ranges for BUY and SELL
- configurable K, D and Slowing periods
- selectable averaging method
- selectable Stochastic price field
- optional K-direction confirmation
- optional K/D crossing confirmation
For a BUY signal, the Stochastic K value must be inside the selected BUY range.
For a SELL signal, the Stochastic K value must be inside the selected SELL range.
When direction confirmation is enabled:
- BUY requires K to be rising
- SELL requires K to be falling
When K/D crossing confirmation is enabled:
- BUY requires K to cross above D
- SELL requires K to cross below D
The K and D lines are displayed automatically when the Stochastic filter is enabled. When the filter is disabled, Stochastic is not calculated or displayed.
Alpha and Gamma
Different Laguerre RSI implementations may use either Alpha or Gamma as the main smoothing parameter.
These values describe the same relationship:
Gamma = 1 − Alpha
Examples:
- Alpha 0.10 = Gamma 0.90
- Alpha 0.20 = Gamma 0.80
- Alpha 0.50 = Gamma 0.50
- Alpha 0.80 = Gamma 0.20
The indicator provides nine predefined Alpha/Gamma pairs.
Traders who use a different value can select Custom and enter their preferred Alpha value. The corresponding Gamma value is calculated automatically.
Higher Alpha values generally make Laguerre RSI react faster to price changes.
Lower Alpha values generally produce a smoother and slower response.
Alerts
The indicator supports:
- terminal popup alerts
- mobile push notifications
- email notifications
- sound notifications
Alerts are generated only for new signals after the indicator has been initialized.
Historical arrows do not trigger old notifications when the indicator is attached to a chart or when its settings are changed.
The optional one-alert-per-bar function prevents repeated notifications for the same direction on the same candle.
Information panel
The information panel is displayed in the upper-left area of the main chart and shows:
- active Alpha and Gamma values
- current Laguerre RSI value
- BUY level and signal mode
- SELL level and signal mode
- Stochastic filter status
- a warning when Current Candle processing is active
The panel can be disabled in the indicator settings.
Display options
The indicator can display:
- the Laguerre RSI line
- optional direction-based line coloring
- BUY and SELL levels
- historical signal arrows
- Stochastic K and D lines
- the information panel
Signal arrows and the information panel can be disabled separately.
Important notes
Candle Close signals are confirmed only after the candle has completed.
Current Candle signals react earlier but may change before the candle closes.
The indicator does not use future bars in its calculations.
The Stochastic filter confirms signals only when all enabled filter conditions are satisfied.
Laguerre RSI Signal Alliance is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should be tested with the selected instrument, timeframe and trading method before use.