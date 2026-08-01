Laguerre RSI Signal Alliance

Laguerre RSI Signal Alliance is a flexible MT5 oscillator with configurable BUY/SELL signals, optional Stochastic confirmation and multiple alert channels.

The indicator is based on the Laguerre RSI concept introduced by John F. Ehlers and is designed for traders who want more than a standard oscillator line.

It can detect Laguerre RSI level crossings, display historical signal arrows, confirm signals with an optional Stochastic filter and notify the trader through terminal, push, email or sound alerts.

Main features

  • Laguerre RSI oscillator for MetaTrader 5
  • configurable BUY and SELL levels
  • independent signal mode for BUY and SELL
  • Candle Close and Current Candle signal modes
  • optional Stochastic confirmation filter
  • configurable Stochastic value ranges for BUY and SELL
  • optional Stochastic direction confirmation
  • optional K/D crossing confirmation
  • automatic display of Stochastic K and D lines when the filter is enabled
  • historical BUY and SELL arrows
  • terminal popup alerts
  • mobile push notifications
  • email notifications
  • sound alerts
  • one-alert-per-bar protection
  • selectable applied price
  • optional Laguerre RSI direction coloring
  • Alpha/Gamma presets
  • Custom Alpha support
  • information panel on the main chart

Signal logic

A BUY signal is generated when Laguerre RSI crosses the selected BUY level from below.

A SELL signal is generated when Laguerre RSI crosses the selected SELL level from above.

When the Stochastic filter is enabled, the signal is displayed only when the active Stochastic conditions are also satisfied.

The indicator does not open or manage trades. It provides visual signals and notifications for discretionary trading, analysis or use alongside other tools.

Signal modes

BUY and SELL signals can use different confirmation modes.

Candle Close

The crossing is confirmed only after the candle has closed.

This mode provides stable historical signals because the completed candle no longer changes.

Current Candle

The crossing is evaluated while the current candle is still open.

This provides an earlier reaction, but the signal may appear or disappear before the candle closes if the indicator value moves back across the selected level.

BUY and SELL modes can be configured independently.

Stochastic confirmation

The optional Stochastic filter can be used to reduce signals that do not meet additional momentum conditions.

The filter includes:

  • separate K-value ranges for BUY and SELL
  • configurable K, D and Slowing periods
  • selectable averaging method
  • selectable Stochastic price field
  • optional K-direction confirmation
  • optional K/D crossing confirmation

For a BUY signal, the Stochastic K value must be inside the selected BUY range.

For a SELL signal, the Stochastic K value must be inside the selected SELL range.

When direction confirmation is enabled:

  • BUY requires K to be rising
  • SELL requires K to be falling

When K/D crossing confirmation is enabled:

  • BUY requires K to cross above D
  • SELL requires K to cross below D

The K and D lines are displayed automatically when the Stochastic filter is enabled. When the filter is disabled, Stochastic is not calculated or displayed.

Alpha and Gamma

Different Laguerre RSI implementations may use either Alpha or Gamma as the main smoothing parameter.

These values describe the same relationship:

Gamma = 1 − Alpha

Examples:

  • Alpha 0.10 = Gamma 0.90
  • Alpha 0.20 = Gamma 0.80
  • Alpha 0.50 = Gamma 0.50
  • Alpha 0.80 = Gamma 0.20

The indicator provides nine predefined Alpha/Gamma pairs.

Traders who use a different value can select Custom and enter their preferred Alpha value. The corresponding Gamma value is calculated automatically.

Higher Alpha values generally make Laguerre RSI react faster to price changes.

Lower Alpha values generally produce a smoother and slower response.

Alerts

The indicator supports:

  • terminal popup alerts
  • mobile push notifications
  • email notifications
  • sound notifications

Alerts are generated only for new signals after the indicator has been initialized.

Historical arrows do not trigger old notifications when the indicator is attached to a chart or when its settings are changed.

The optional one-alert-per-bar function prevents repeated notifications for the same direction on the same candle.

Information panel

The information panel is displayed in the upper-left area of the main chart and shows:

  • active Alpha and Gamma values
  • current Laguerre RSI value
  • BUY level and signal mode
  • SELL level and signal mode
  • Stochastic filter status
  • a warning when Current Candle processing is active

The panel can be disabled in the indicator settings.

Display options

The indicator can display:

  • the Laguerre RSI line
  • optional direction-based line coloring
  • BUY and SELL levels
  • historical signal arrows
  • Stochastic K and D lines
  • the information panel

Signal arrows and the information panel can be disabled separately.

Important notes

Candle Close signals are confirmed only after the candle has completed.

Current Candle signals react earlier but may change before the candle closes.

The indicator does not use future bars in its calculations.

The Stochastic filter confirms signals only when all enabled filter conditions are satisfied.

Laguerre RSI Signal Alliance is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should be tested with the selected instrument, timeframe and trading method before use.


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Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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