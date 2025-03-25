MAs crossing

5

The indicator draws three Moving Averages.

Two short ones cross a long one.
At the same time, the long MA changes color:

  1. If both short MAs are above the long one - first color;

  2. If both short MAs are below the long one - second color;

  3. If the two short MAs are on opposite sides of the long one - third color.

All three MAs are based on closing prices with a smoothing method of "simple."



cham
304
cham 2025.11.28 06:12 
 

нормально выполняет функции скользящих средних

