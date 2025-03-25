MAs crossing

The indicator draws three Moving Averages.

Two short ones cross a long one.

At the same time, the long MA changes color:

If both short MAs are above the long one - first color; If both short MAs are below the long one - second color; If the two short MAs are on opposite sides of the long one - third color.

All three MAs are based on closing prices with a smoothing method of "simple."





