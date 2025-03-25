MAs crossing
- Indicators
- Roman Ogorodnikov
- Version: 1.0
The indicator draws three Moving Averages.
Two short ones cross a long one.
At the same time, the long MA changes color:
-
If both short MAs are above the long one - first color;
-
If both short MAs are below the long one - second color;
-
If the two short MAs are on opposite sides of the long one - third color.
All three MAs are based on closing prices with a smoothing method of "simple."
cross MA cross 3 MA cross three Moving Average across Moving cross Moving crossing MA crossing MA across MA
нормально выполняет функции скользящих средних