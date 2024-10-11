EZ Advanced Dynamic RSI

5

Advanced Dynamic RSI

The **Advanced Dynamic RSI** indicator builds on the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) developed by J. Welles Wilder. It incorporates volatility-adaptive overbought and oversold levels using moving averages and standard deviation calculations. This adaptation helps the levels adjust to current market conditions, offering a more responsive oscillator compared to fixed thresholds.

The indicator is suitable for various instruments and timeframes, supporting analysis in different market environments.

Symbol: All instruments (e.g., EURUSD, SP500, GOLD)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Indicator

Key Features

The indicator includes the following main features:

  • Standard Wilder RSI calculation as the core foundation.
  • Dynamic overbought and oversold levels that adapt based on volatility (using moving averages and standard deviation).
  • Optional smoothing applied to the RSI line for reduced noise.
  • Customization options for colors and line styles of the levels and RSI line.

Input Parameters

The indicator provides the following adjustable inputs:

  • RSI Period (integer value).
  • Price Source: Options include Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted.
  • Overbought/Oversold Levels: Choice between static values (e.g., 70/30) or dynamic calculation.
  • Smoothing Factor: Range from 0.0 to 1.0 to control the degree of smoothing.
  • Dynamic Levels Settings: Period for calculation and volatility multiplier.

Usage Guidelines

To use the indicator:

  1. Attach it to any chart and timeframe.
  2. In periods of higher volatility, consider enabling dynamic levels for adaptive bands.
  3. In ranging markets, static levels may provide clearer reference points.
  4. Combine with other forms of analysis, such as trend indicators or volume, for additional context.

Example applications include scalping on M15 charts for pairs like EURUSD or swing analysis on H1 for commodities like GOLD. Oscillators like RSI generally perform better in sideways markets; in strong trends, signals may require caution.

Support

For installation: Download and attach the indicator to your chart.

For questions or further details, use the comments section on this product page or contact via MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Disclaimer

This is an analytical tool and does not provide trading signals. Trading involves risk, and past performance is no indication of future results. Use proper risk management and verify with multiple analysis methods.

Reviews 6
73186896
14
73186896 2025.05.19 07:50 
 

Great addition to my trading arsenal, works perfect!!!!! C`mon guys, this indicator deserves more than 3 reviews.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2025.01.16 17:59 
 

Ein zuverlässiger und sehr genauer Indikator. Danke Danijel!!!

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pravinaldo
14
pravinaldo 2026.08.04 06:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joe Crypto
18
Joe Crypto 2025.10.20 07:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

73186896
14
73186896 2025.05.19 07:50 
 

Great addition to my trading arsenal, works perfect!!!!! C`mon guys, this indicator deserves more than 3 reviews.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2025.01.16 17:59 
 

Ein zuverlässiger und sehr genauer Indikator. Danke Danijel!!!

TomTrade_
40
TomTrade_ 2024.10.22 18:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Danijel Plesa
2900
Reply from developer Danijel Plesa 2024.10.22 19:56
Thank you Tom for your rating !
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2024.10.16 12:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Danijel Plesa
2900
Reply from developer Danijel Plesa 2024.10.16 16:57
Thanks Findolin for your rating! I will try to reproduce the error you observed. What would be helpful is the symbol to which you apply the indicator and the exact inputs you use that lead to this phenomenon.
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