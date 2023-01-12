SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel

This is addition of Effective SV squeeze momentum that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.

Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending market to another that trades in a considerably tight range, and vice versa. Moreover, it indicates promising entries as well as exit points.

The paid version Effective SV squeeze momentum display the rellation of BB and Keltner channel by dot at seperate panel. This free version add bb and Keltner channel to chart window for ease to view.



