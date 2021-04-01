PZ Multi TDI MT5

All-in-one trading powerhouse: trend, reversal, and exhaustion detection



This indicator is a personal implementation of the famous Traders Dynamic Index, which uses RSI, moving averages and volatility bands to find trends, reversals and price exhaustions. However, this particular implementation supports not only RSI, but many others. It is suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading and aims to provide a full picture of the current market conditions.

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It is a complex but very useful indicator



Supports RSI, CCI, Stoch, AO, AC, Momentum, WPR, Demarker, RVI, ATR and ROC.



Alerts on oversold/overbought levels

Alerts on trend reversals

The components of the indicator are the following: The blue line is the main line

is the main line The red line is the signal line

is the signal line The yellow line is the trend line

is the trend line The bands are relative oversold and overbought levels

The oscillatorlevels are absolute oversold and overbought levels



For position trading

Long if the blue line falls below the lower band

Short if the blue line shoots above the upper band

Confirm optional with the native oversold/overbought levels of the oscillator used



For scalping



Long if the blue line crosses the red line upwards, after leaving the deviation bands



Short if the blue line crosses the red line downwards, after leaving the deviation bands

For day trading

Long if the blue line crosses the red line upwards and is above the yellow line

Short if the blue line crosses the red line downwards and it below the yellow line For swing trading

Long if the blue is above both red and yellow lines, however only if all the lines are below the 50 level.

Short if the blue line is below both red and yellow lines, however only if all the lines are above the 50 level.



Optionally, you can use higher timeframes to discard or confirm trades and get better timing.

Input Parameters



Oscillator: Select the oscillator used as the main indicator

Main Period: Averaging period used for the main indicator

Signal Period: Averaging period used for the short-term trend

Trend Period: Averagign period used for the long-term trend

BB Period: Averaging period used to calculate the deviation bands

BB Deviations: Deviations used for the deviation bands.

Max History Bars: Maximum amount of past bars in the chart to evaluate

RSI period

CCI period

Williams %R period

Momentum period

Stoch K



Stoch D

Stoch Slowing

RVI period

Demarker period

Force Index period

ATR Period

Alert on OS/OB: Enable or disable alerts on oversold/overbought levels



Alert on signals: Enable or disable alerts on short-term trend changes after OS/OV happens



Custom alert: Custom alert text for this instance of the indicator



Display alerts: Enable or disable visual alerts



Mail alerts: Enable or disable email alerts



Push alerts: Enable or disable push alerts



Sound alerts: Enable or disable sound alerts



Sound file: Sound to play on alert