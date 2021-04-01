PZ Multi TDI MT5

4.86

All-in-one trading powerhouse: trend, reversal, and exhaustion detection

This indicator is a personal implementation of the famous Traders Dynamic Index, which uses RSI, moving averages and volatility bands to find trends, reversals and price exhaustions. However, this particular implementation supports not only RSI, but many others. It is suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading and aims to provide a full picture of the current market conditions.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • It is a complex but very useful indicator
  • Supports RSI, CCI, Stoch, AO, AC, Momentum, WPR, Demarker, RVI, ATR and ROC.
  • Alerts on oversold/overbought levels
  • Alerts on trend reversals

The components of the indicator are the following:

  • The blue line is the main line
  • The red line is the signal line
  • The yellow line is the trend line
  • The bands are relative oversold and overbought levels
  • The oscillatorlevels are absolute oversold and overbought levels

    For position trading

    • Long if the blue line falls below the lower band
    • Short if the blue line shoots above the upper band
    • Confirm optional with the native oversold/overbought levels of the oscillator used

      For scalping

      • Long if the blue line crosses the red line upwards, after leaving the deviation bands
      • Short if the blue line crosses the red line downwards, after leaving the deviation bands

      For day trading

      • Long if the blue line crosses the red line upwards and is above the yellow line
      • Short if the blue line crosses the red line downwards and it below the yellow line

      For swing trading

      • Long if the blue is above both red and yellow lines, however only if all the lines are below the 50 level.
      • Short if the blue line is below both red and yellow lines, however only if all the lines are above the 50 level.

        Optionally, you can use higher timeframes to discard or confirm trades and get better timing.

        Input Parameters

        • Oscillator: Select the oscillator used as the main indicator
        • Main Period: Averaging period used for the main indicator
        • Signal Period: Averaging period used for the short-term trend
        • Trend Period: Averagign period used for the long-term trend
        • BB Period: Averaging period used to calculate the deviation bands
        • BB Deviations: Deviations used for the deviation bands.
        • Max History Bars: Maximum amount of past bars in the chart to evaluate
        • RSI period
        • CCI period
        • Williams %R period
        • Momentum period
        • Stoch K
        • Stoch D
        • Stoch Slowing
        • RVI period
        • Demarker period
        • Force Index period
        • ATR Period
        • Alert on OS/OB: Enable or disable alerts on oversold/overbought levels
        • Alert on signals: Enable or disable alerts on short-term trend changes after OS/OV happens
        • Custom alert: Custom alert text for this instance of the indicator
        • Display alerts: Enable or disable visual alerts
        • Mail alerts: Enable or disable email alerts
        • Push alerts: Enable or disable push alerts
        • Sound alerts: Enable or disable sound alerts
        • Sound file: Sound to play on alert

        Author

        Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.


        Reviews 17
        cham
        924
        cham 2026.03.15 18:06 
         

        мне понравился индикатор , хотя иногда его картинки не соответствуют действительности

        Javaid Asghar
        206
        Javaid Asghar 2025.11.29 04:17 
         

        excellent tool introduced and developed by Dean, Malone at Compass FX. Thank you for producing it for the MT5 community really appreciate the effort, it really helps to spot the divergences for reversal on highly profitable trade setups.

        Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
        2407
        Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.09.13 18:22 
         

        If you know how this indicator works, it can be very helpful in making a trading decision.

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        cham
        924
        cham 2026.03.15 18:06 
         

        мне понравился индикатор , хотя иногда его картинки не соответствуют действительности

        Javaid Asghar
        206
        Javaid Asghar 2025.11.29 04:17 
         

        excellent tool introduced and developed by Dean, Malone at Compass FX. Thank you for producing it for the MT5 community really appreciate the effort, it really helps to spot the divergences for reversal on highly profitable trade setups.

        Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
        2407
        Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.09.13 18:22 
         

        If you know how this indicator works, it can be very helpful in making a trading decision.

        [Deleted] 2024.05.19 17:20 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
        3126
        Daniel-gheorghe Muresan 2024.02.06 22:23 
         

        Good indicator. I would like the colors to be editable.

        udom-leader
        44
        udom-leader 2023.07.12 12:34 
         

        Excellent indicator Very Useful

        Trader mql5
        1325
        Trader mql5 2023.06.30 07:29 
         

        Good, useful, but a huge irritation that the default levels can't be amended which should be a basic for any indicator that is programmed as well as all yours are. Thank you. (surely the basics for all indicators should be the same: Can change default colors and can amend level parameters - color, level or none, but there are double standards across the indicators)

        Alfredo Morris
        78
        Alfredo Morris 2023.05.18 17:26 
         

        Love it, can't make a decision without it, Thanks

        92600448
        49
        92600448 2023.03.09 13:21 
         

        Very good!

        RKE
        705
        RKE 2023.01.28 15:07 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Gaby-192
        27
        Gaby-192 2023.01.08 21:52 
         

        Excellent indicator, fully compliant with the standard TDI

        BSantiago72
        70
        BSantiago72 2022.11.16 02:48 
         

        awesome indicator...thanks so much PZ!!!!!!!

        GingerNutEasterFlisk
        134
        GingerNutEasterFlisk 2022.07.03 19:33 
         

        Thanks for an excellent product. I am not generally an indicator fan but I find the TDI the best of all the oscillators out there; and combined with the Bollinger bands this version of it is the best I have found. Careful study and testing definitely bears fruit with this indicator - once understood it can give powerful confirmation to your entries (and exits).

        Maksym Mudrakov
        30051
        Maksym Mudrakov 2022.06.15 14:56 
         

        Useful tool !

        Michael Nunn
        147
        Michael Nunn 2022.04.12 06:05 
         

        I've been using this for a few days, now, and I find it (after extensive backtesting to begin with) a very informative and helpful indicator. I think, as with all indicators and strategies, one needs to persevere with it and get to know it over an extended period of time in order to really benefit from it.

        Detleff Böhmer
        3262
        Detleff Böhmer 2022.03.19 09:28 
         

        Gute Arbeit, ein Indikator viele Funktionen. Danke !!!

        gvgarcia
        44
        gvgarcia 2021.11.30 20:04 
         

        Buena herramienta. Funciona!

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