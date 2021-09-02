Bollinger Bands Max Free MT5

A flexible BB indicator

You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from:

SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC



You now also have 2 standard deviation levels. A more featured version is available with 5 deviation levels, color gradients to lines and filling as well as candles, with full alerts too: Bollinger Bands Max MT5





Options:

- MTF

- 9 choices of MA to base the BB off



- 2 adjustable deviation levels







Troubleshooting:

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.