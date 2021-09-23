MACD Max MT5

A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator

The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA.

This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 2 components, separately! You can select from SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, ADAPTIVE MA, FRACTAL MA, DEMA, TEMA, VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC MA, and can even use a separate method for each 2 fast-slow. The signal line has options from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA.

On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too.







Features

- Fast/Slow options: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, AMA, FrMA, DEMA, TEMA, VIDMA

- Signal options: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA



- separate MA method options for each fast-slow MACD components ie 12-fast-DEMA, 26-slow-LWMA, 9-signal-EMA

- MTF

- lines and historgram are slope colored

- colored candles on chart, option of 7 drawing conditions, ie main/signal crossover, histogram slope, main slope



- show/hide button for the chart candles

- full alerts with 3 conditions







Troubleshooting:

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.