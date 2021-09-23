MACD Max MT5

A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator

The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA.

This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 2 components, separately! You can select from SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, ADAPTIVE MA, FRACTAL MA, DEMA, TEMA, VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC MA, and can even use a separate method for each 2 fast-slow. The signal line has options from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA.

On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too.


Features

- Fast/Slow options: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, AMA, FrMA, DEMA, TEMA, VIDMA

- Signal options: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

- separate MA method options for each fast-slow MACD components ie 12-fast-DEMA, 26-slow-LWMA, 9-signal-EMA

- MTF

- lines and historgram are slope colored

- colored candles on chart, option of 7 drawing conditions, ie main/signal crossover, histogram slope, main slope

- show/hide button for the chart candles

- full alerts with 3 conditions


Troubleshooting:

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.


Recommended products
MACD Color Histogram
German David Nino Cifuentes
5 (1)
Indicators
Looking for MT4 version?  The MACD Histogram Indicator is an enhanced version of the traditional MACD indicator, offering superior insights into market trends and momentum shifts. Unlike the default MACD in MT5, this version features a histogram , making it easier for traders to visualize and interpret market conditions. Advantages over the default MACD indicator: Enhanced Visuals: The histogram provides a bar chart representation of the difference between the MACD line and the signal line, mak
MFI Divergence
Brian Robillos
Indicators
MFI Divergence for MetaTrader 5 MFI Divergence is a practical and easy-to-use MT5 indicator that detects regular and hidden divergences using the Money Flow Index (MFI) . It is built for traders who want a cleaner way to spot possible reversals , continuation setups , and momentum weakness directly from chart structure. The indicator runs in a separate window and automatically analyzes MFI pivot highs and lows against price highs and lows . When divergence conditions are found, it draws cle
PD Universal Oscillator
Denis Povtorenko
Indicators
Технический индикатор Universal Oscillator является комбинацией торговых сигналов самых популярных и широко используемых осцилляторов. Индикатор представлен гистограммами, а также линиями fast и slow MA, что позволяет расширить список получаемых торговых рекомендаций и работать как по тренду, так и в боковом движении рынка. Таким образом, гистограммы позволяют определить момент пробоя ценовых значений и движение в новой фазе рынка, а линии указывают на зоны перекупленности и перепроданности.  Ос
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
KS RSI Divergence with Vertical Lines
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS_RSI_Divergence This is a  RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies Regular and Hidden divergences between price and RSI, which are signals for potential trend reversals and trend continuations. if you like this indicator and using it plz give positive feedback for more creativity in trading concept Core Purpose It automatically detects when price and RSI are not moving in sync , highlighting: Reversal signals (Regular Divergences) Trend continuation signals (Hidden Divergen
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
Dinapolidmp
Jian Hua Ou
Indicators
DINAPOLI，MACDP，DMP，XMP，MT5版本 帝纳波利主图MACD指标，国内又叫做：DMP，XMP，MACDP，DNMACDP。 是MACD主图化指标，参数为： FAST=8.3896 SLOW=17.5185 SIGNAL=9.0503 SHIFT=1; 主要作用： 趋势判断，动态压力辅助，SG识别。 是帝纳波利点位交易法不可缺少的指标工具。 1. 只使用 DiNapoliDMP 作为判定趋势的工具。不使用它作为判断超买 / 超卖或动量的指标。 2. 一个上升趋势信号在价格从下向上穿越DMP时被给出。一个下降趋势信号在价格从上向下穿越DMP时被给出。穿越时形成的角度非常重要，陡直的角度，接近于 90 度，往往决定了后续的趋势质量更高。 3. 正确的公式和数字的输入才能使这些研究有效。它们经历了时间的验证。
CCI Crossing
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The CCI Crossing indicator displays the intersection of two CCI (Commodity Channel Index) indicators - fast and slow - in a separate window. The intersection area is filled in blue, when the fast CCI is above the slow CCI. The intersection area is filled in red, when the fast CCI is below the slow CCI. This indicator is a convenient tool for measuring the deviations of the current price from the statistically average price and identifying overbought and oversold levels. The indicator can work on
Stochastic R
Antony Augustine
Indicators
Stochastic  Reversal  allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.  Rules
MACD Titanium
Donovan Tjin-a-tak
Indicators
MACD Titanium is a zero-lag MACD indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide faster and cleaner momentum signals compared to the classic MACD. By using Zero-Lag EMA calculations, the indicator reduces signal delay and reacts more quickly to changes in market momentum while preserving the familiar MACD structure traders rely on. What Makes It Different Unlike the standard MACD, MACD Titanium: • Uses Zero-Lag EMAs to reduce lag • Responds faster to momentum shifts • Highlights crossover points
FREE
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT5
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicators
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT5 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
RSI MultiTF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Indicators
RSI-MULTI – Multi-Timeframe Trend & Volatility Indicator Description: RSI-MULTI is a powerful monitoring tool based on the Money Flow Index (MFI), specifically designed for   swing traders . It allows you to analyze   trend direction and volatility across multiple timeframes simultaneously , without switching between charts. Thanks to a clear and intuitive visual interface (built-in HUD), MFI-MULTI displays: The trend direction per timeframe , calculated from the   average angle of the
Divergence Matrix Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicators
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
GDS Renko Gold Dollar
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Gold Dollar XAUUSD Renko Macro Pressure Context for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Gold Dollar is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who analyze XAUUSD with Renko charts and want to compare gold movement with US dollar pressure. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict gold price movement. It provides a visual context layer that helps the trader understand whether gold-side pressure or dollar-side pressure appears more dominant in the current mark
Cvd Divergence
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicators
CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation. The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals. What t
Simple Traditional MACD
JOSHI PARTH TRYAMBAK Joshi
Indicators
One of the most popular methods of Technical Analysis is the MACD , Moving Average Convergence Divergence, indicator. The MACD uses three exponentially smoothed averages to identify a trend reversal or a continuation of a trend. The indicator, which was developed by Gerald Appel in 1979 , reduces to two averages. The first, called the MACD1 indicator, is the difference between two exponential averages , usually a 26-day and a 12-day average.
Divergence ONE
Enrico Schmidke
Indicators
The indicator identifies divergences between chart and RSI, with the possibility of confirmation by stochastics or MACD. A divergence line with an arrow appears on the chart when divergence is detected after the current candle has expired. There are various filter parameters that increase the accuracy of the signals. To identify a divergence, point A must be set in the RSI, then point B Value must be edited, which sets the difference between point A and point B. The indicator can be used for tim
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
Color Stochastic with an analytical panel
Oleg Kvashin
5 (1)
Indicators
The main advantage of this indicator is filtering of buy and sell signals in the direction of the market impulse and ranking them by strength. Configuration of the indicator is simple and intuitive. All you need to do is to react only to strong signals. Adhere to the money management rules. Description The Color Stochastic with an analytical panel indicator consists of the Stochastic indicator itself and the information/analytics panel. The indicator provides options for configuring the paramet
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT5
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicators
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT5 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
HiperCube Renko Candles
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Welcome to HiperCube Renko Candles Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market transform it to Renko Candle Style. Definition Renko charts  are  a type of financial chart that measures and plots price changes, using bricks (or bars) to represent price movements . Unlike traditional candlestick charts,  Renko charts  do not display time-based information, focusing solely on price fluctuations. Features: Indicator in separate windows 
FREE
Schaff Trend Cycle STC
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends. this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]
Neon Stochastic Divergence
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicators
Neon Stoch Div — World Investor Neon Stoch Div is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that detects regular and hidden divergences using the Stochastic Oscillator (%K/%D). Designed to accurately identify price exhaustion zones, it combines high-quality technical analysis with a Midnight Neon visual interface optimized for extended trading sessions. What does it do? It compares price pivots with those of the Stochastic Oscillator to detect bullish and bearish divergences, both regular and hi
Divergence signals
Andrey Tatarinov
Indicators
The indicator detects divergences between price and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) technical indicators. The indicator's signals do not repaint; an entry signal appears after the bar with the arrow closes. Divergence is defined as follows: If the price chart makes a new high, and the MACD or RSI value remains below the previous level, this is a bearish divergence. If the price chart drops to new lows, and the MACD or RSI value remains above
MACD Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.61 (31)
Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email) . Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Crea
FREE
HTF Moving Averages Cross MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT5. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT5.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
MACD Divergence Detector MT5
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
MACD Divergence Detector MT5 - Non-repainting  - Live divergence detection - Accurate MACD indicator - Includes 10 indicator buffers - EA friendly - Includes useful customizable settings - Decide which buffers to display on the chart and their colors The MACD Divergence Detector for MT5 is an accurate and useful tool for detecting and displaying MACD divergences and good places to take long and short trades. It includes 10 buffers and customizable settings. This tool does not repaint and can
Base MACD 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
This is a modern MACD indicator based on regular MACD indicator. It also has alert system included. This indicator gives you alerts when base line of MACD indicator crosses above or below Zero level so you can look for Buy or Sell opportunity. Available Alerts: 1.        Audible Alerts on Chart / Trading Terminal window. 2.        Alerts on your email. 3.        Alerts on your mobile phone. Type of Alerts Explained: 1. Audible_Chart_Alerts - Audible alerts and Popup message on your computer’s tr
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
Larger Price Time Crosshair Data MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Utilities
This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show. All Features optional to use font, size and color options Price Scale option to hide the default MT5 price scale option to show horizontal lines at price levels prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points),
FREE
Draw by Hand Tool
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. Drawings can be made to stick to the CHART (moves with chart scroll), or to stick to the WINDOW (does not move with chart scroll). Features: all drawings are individually styled, color, width show/hide each drawing type delete last drawing drawings, on chart and on window, remain through TF changes and terminal re-starts, until the indicator is removed Panel: stylable colors scalable in size
RSI Color Candles with Moving Average
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4.75 (4)
Indicators
See RSI values turned into colored candles This indicator provides both colored candles and a colored moving average. 6 drawaing styles are provided to allow customization of the color coding. Applying coding to the chart may help in conceptualizing price trend and impulse movements defined through RSI values. Features - optional colored candles - optional colored ma - 6 draw styles; RSI slope RSI above/below overbought/oversold levels RSI above/below level 50 RSI above/below it's moving average
FREE
Mini Chart Multi
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (5)
Indicators
This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported. Chart features: adjustable symbol and tf draggable multiple mini charts color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors candle coloring candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel zoom in/out
FREE
Tick Speed Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
Bollinger Bands Max Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
A flexible BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have 2 standard deviation levels. A more featured version is available with 5 deviation levels, color gradients to lines and filling as well as candles, with full alerts too: Bollinger Bands Max MT5 Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  2 adjustabl
FREE
Shape Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
FREE
Tick Speed Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
FREE
Heiken Ashi in Subwindow
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator plots Heiken Ashi candles in a subwindow instead of the main chart, making it possible to analyse HA candles whilst keeping the main chart clean. - optional bid/close line is provided, stylable, updates on tick - HA candles are stylable via the inputs tab - optional price smoothing to the HA candles, with moving average period and method options - auto-scaling when scrolling back and forth
FREE
MACD Max Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. A more featured version is available with colored candles+conditions, full alerts+conditions, line coloring, DEMA and TEMA options; MACD MAX Fe
FREE
Market Ticker Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
FREE
Larger Price Time Crosshair Data
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (6)
Utilities
This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show. All Features optional to use font, size and color options Price Scale option to hide the default MT4 price scale option to show horizontal lines at price levels prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points),
FREE
Shape Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
FREE
Symbol Overlay
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator plots another symbol on the current chart. A different timeframe can be used for the symbol, with an option to display in multiple timeframe mode (1 overlay candle per several chart candles). Basic indicators are provided. To adjust scaling of prices from different symbols, the overlay prices are scaled to the visible chart price space. Features symbol and timeframe input MTF display option to vertically invert chart, eg overlay USDJPY, invert to show JPYUSD data window values; o
FREE
Tick Speed Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
FREE
Bollinger Bands Max Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4.67 (3)
Indicators
A BB indicator with MA options You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA. You now also have up to 3 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Options: - MTF - moving average type SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA -  3 adjustable deviation levels - separate coloring to lines and texts Troubleshooting: - If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and consid
FREE
Market Ticker Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
FREE
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
Tick Speed Pro
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
Bollinger Bands Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA. You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels, and deviation-colored candles are provided. Options: - MTF - moving average type SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA -  5 adjustable deviation levels - color gradients to BB lines, candles, and texts - show-hide button to declutter the chart - full aler
MACD Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA-DEMA-TEMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too. Features - MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMM
Pivot Types with Levels MTF
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: 4 +/- levels MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min Hour and minute time offset Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candles on level c
Drawing Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Mini Chart
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged and resized into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported. Chart features: adjustable symbol and tf draggable resizeable multiple mini charts color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors candle coloring candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel optional background color gradient predfined period separators on all tf's (eg 1hr/1day sep on 1Min, 4hr/1day se
Market Ticker Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of t
Bollinger Bands Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Styling wise, there are color gradients provided for deviation filling, candles (bars too), deviation lines and texts. Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  5 adjustable deviation lev
Pivot Types with Levels MTF MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: - 4 +/- levels - MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min - Hour and minute time offset - Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level - Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels - Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candle
Drawing Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review