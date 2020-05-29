Simple Traditional MACD
JOSHI PARTH TRYAMBAK Joshi
29 May 2020
One of the most popular methods of Technical Analysis is the MACD, Moving Average Convergence Divergence, indicator. The MACD uses three exponentially smoothed averages to identify a trend reversal or a continuation of a trend. The indicator, which was developed by Gerald Appel in 1979, reduces to two averages. The first, called the MACD1 indicator, is the difference between two exponential averages, usually a 26-day and a 12-day average.