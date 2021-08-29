Bollinger Bands Max MT5

A fully featured BB indicator

You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from:

SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC



You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels.

Styling wise, there are color gradients provided for deviation filling, candles (bars too), deviation lines and texts.







Options:

- MTF

- 9 choices of MA to base the BB off



- 5 adjustable deviation levels



- color gradients to BB lines, candles/bars, and texts

- show-hide button to declutter the chart

- full alert options, live/completed, dev line choice

- texts for deviation level, price and pip distance to midline







Troubleshooting:

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.