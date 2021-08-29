Bollinger Bands Max MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 21 January 2022
- Activations: 5
A fully featured BB indicator
You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from:
SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC
You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels.
Styling wise, there are color gradients provided for deviation filling, candles (bars too), deviation lines and texts.
Options:
- MTF
- 9 choices of MA to base the BB off
- 5 adjustable deviation levels
- color gradients to BB lines, candles/bars, and texts
- show-hide button to declutter the chart
- full alert options, live/completed, dev line choice
- texts for deviation level, price and pip distance to midline
Troubleshooting:
- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating