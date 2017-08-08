Color Stochastic with an analytical panel

5

The main advantage of this indicator is filtering of buy and sell signals in the direction of the market impulse and ranking them by strength. Configuration of the indicator is simple and intuitive. All you need to do is to react only to strong signals. Adhere to the money management rules.


Description

The Color Stochastic with an analytical panel indicator consists of the Stochastic indicator itself and the information/analytics panel. The indicator provides options for configuring the parameters and adjusting the colors. You can customize the color scheme, thickness and appearance of the lines. The information/analytics panel displays the values of the %K and %D lines of the Stochastic, as well as their difference for different periods. The bottom of the panel displays trading recommendations.

  1. No Trade - stay out of the market.
  2. Weak BUY/SELL Signal - weak buy/sell signal. Trading this signal is not recommended. It usually means a corrective movement.
  3. BUY/SELL Signal - buy/sell signal. It is recommended to open positions.
  4. Strong BUY/SELL Signal - strong buy/sell signal. It is highly recommended to open positions.

The Keep... recommendations indicate a continuation of the corresponding trend. Keep your position and increase profits.

The indicator allows selecting M30, H1, H4 or D1 as the working period. Thus, with this indicator you will be able to trade both with a day and during multiple days and weeks. Users can customize the color scheme of the information/analytics panel. The default settings are as follows.

  1. Black dot - indicator values are in the neutral zone.
  2. Red down arrow - Stochastic is in the overbought zone. A downward reversal is expected.
  3. Green up arrow - Stochastic is in the oversold zone. An upward reversal is expected.

Red and green colors mean a decrease and an increase in the indicator values relative to the previous ones.


Working with the indicator

The Color Stochastic with an analytical panel indicator provides tremendous opportunities for analyzing the market situation and making trading decisions. But even if you do not have this experience, you can work effectively using the recommendations. Below are some tips that will help you in analyzing the market situation.

  1. Change in the color of the Stochastic lines indicates a market reversal.
  2. Position of the Stochastic above/below the 50 level indicates an uptrend/downtrend.
  3. The sto_overbuy and sto_oversold parameters allow setting a filter, where the buy/sell signals are to be ignored.
  4. The signals from the working periods (M30, H1, H4, D1) should be taken only in the context of the tendencies on the higher periods. The smaller periods serve as confirmation of the signals from the working periods. For this purpose, you can use divergence, position of the indicator relative to the 20, 50, 80 levels, the development of the Stochastic rise/fall during a certain period.
  5. The more values of the same color are present in the Variance column, the stronger the signal and the stronger the market impulse.
  6. The more periods are in the overbought/oversold areas, the more probable is the previous movement to end and change.
  7. A change in the trend on the smaller periods indicates that the tendency on the higher periods will change soon.

It should be noted that the Color Stochastic with an analytical panel indicator alone is not sufficient for a successful trading. Make sure you use trend indicators and support/resistance levels in your trading.

Reviews 1
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2020.01.25 18:38 
 

Great product, A perfect solution to traders who believe in price Action. It is an intelligent interplay of price movement. This is a must have trading tool. Quite resourceful for professionals and newbies

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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2020.01.25 18:38 
 

Great product, A perfect solution to traders who believe in price Action. It is an intelligent interplay of price movement. This is a must have trading tool. Quite resourceful for professionals and newbies

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