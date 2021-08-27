Market Ticker Pro MT5

The only Market Ticker on the market!

Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts

A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list.

Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart.

The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle.


Options include:

- MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the MN1, W1, D1, H1, H4, M30, M15, M5 or even M1

- option to use all symbols in market watch, or the top x

- use the live candle or the recently completed

- control ticker speed

- adjust number of candles in the mini chart

- mini chart as either full body candles or a line chart

- ticker styling


Troubleshooting:

If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future products and updates.



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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Styling wise, there are color gradients provided for deviation filling, candles (bars too), deviation lines and texts. Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  5 adjustable deviation lev
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Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: - 4 +/- levels - MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min - Hour and minute time offset - Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level - Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels - Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candle
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John Louis Fernando Diamante
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This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
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