RSI Color Candles with Moving Average

See RSI values turned into colored candles



This indicator provides both colored candles and a colored moving average. 6 drawaing styles are provided to allow customization of the color coding.

Applying coding to the chart may help in conceptualizing price trend and impulse movements defined through RSI values.



Features

- optional colored candles

- optional colored ma

- 6 draw styles;

RSI slope RSI above/below overbought/oversold levels RSI above/below level 50 RSI above/below it's moving average RSI-MA slope RSI-MA above/below 50





Troubleshooting:

- if you do not see any colored candles, unselect the "chart on foreground" option in the common tab of the chart properties (right click on chart, select properties).

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.