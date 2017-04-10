The CCI Crossing indicator displays the intersection of two CCI (Commodity Channel Index) indicators - fast and slow - in a separate window.

The intersection area is filled in blue, when the fast CCI is above the slow CCI.

The intersection area is filled in red, when the fast CCI is below the slow CCI.

This indicator is a convenient tool for measuring the deviations of the current price from the statistically average price and identifying overbought and oversold levels.

The indicator can work on any timeframe and may be useful in the strategies involving two CCI crossing method.

The following can be set in the indicator's Inputs tab:

period (Fast Period, Slow Period);

one of the seven types of applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

The Colors tab allows to choose the color of the indicator intersection areas.





Parameters