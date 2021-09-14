Pivot Types with Levels MTF

Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator

Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci

Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations





Features:

4 +/- levels

MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min

Hour and minute time offset



Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level

Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels



Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candles on level crossover

Colored level zones, with color gradients



Show/hide button

Future pivot levels based on live time period

Saturday/Sunday inclusion, Saturday included as end of week, Sunday included as start of week





Levels Note:

- ATR is taken with MTF data of selected timeframe, and levels as input perentages %.



- Historical volatility is taken as the previous close, +/- input multiples of standard deviation * previous close, based on Log returns: Ln(Close[0]/Close[1])

- Close volatility is taken as the previous close, +/- input multiples of standard deviation, based on Close prices





- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.



