Shape Pack MT5

This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported.

Shapes:
  • Square
  • Rhombus
  • Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles)
  • Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles)

Features:

  • rays (all object edges will be rays)
  • show/hide each individual drawing type, or all
  • delete last drawn object, or all

Styling:

  • each object has it's own styling options
  • color, style, width (circle has just a color option)
  • a different style can be applied to each new drawing

Panel:

  • stylable, scalable in size and font
  • movable and can be minimized

Recommended products
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Indicators
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Chart Navigator MT5 Base
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT5 Base is a mini-map for fast navigation across the price chart and quick jumps to your own marks on it. This indicator adds a compact mini-map of the entire price chart to the chart. The map helps you move quickly through history and return to important places marked with vertical lines. The main benefit of this simple navigator is not just chart scrolling, but a fast jump to the required area without painful manual scrolling. If you place a vertical line on the chart as a mar
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key Features: Displays the broker server time with precision. Displays your local c
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Gold Max pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Automatic Professional Theme:   Instantly applies a high-contrast "Color on White" theme with DeepSkyBlue bull candles and Black bear candles for maximum clarity. Interactive Timeframe Panel:   21 vertical buttons on the left side allow for one-clic
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (50)
Indicators
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (7)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
Larger Price Time Crosshair Data MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Utilities
This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show. All Features optional to use font, size and color options Price Scale option to hide the default MT5 price scale option to show horizontal lines at price levels prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points),
FREE
Draw by Hand Tool
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. Drawings can be made to stick to the CHART (moves with chart scroll), or to stick to the WINDOW (does not move with chart scroll). Features: all drawings are individually styled, color, width show/hide each drawing type delete last drawing drawings, on chart and on window, remain through TF changes and terminal re-starts, until the indicator is removed Panel: stylable colors scalable in size
RSI Color Candles with Moving Average
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4.75 (4)
Indicators
See RSI values turned into colored candles This indicator provides both colored candles and a colored moving average. 6 drawaing styles are provided to allow customization of the color coding. Applying coding to the chart may help in conceptualizing price trend and impulse movements defined through RSI values. Features - optional colored candles - optional colored ma - 6 draw styles; RSI slope RSI above/below overbought/oversold levels RSI above/below level 50 RSI above/below it's moving average
FREE
Tick Speed Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
Mini Chart Multi
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (5)
Indicators
This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported. Chart features: adjustable symbol and tf draggable multiple mini charts color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors candle coloring candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel zoom in/out
FREE
Bollinger Bands Max Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
A flexible BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have 2 standard deviation levels. A more featured version is available with 5 deviation levels, color gradients to lines and filling as well as candles, with full alerts too: Bollinger Bands Max MT5 Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  2 adjustabl
FREE
Tick Speed Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
FREE
Heiken Ashi in Subwindow
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator plots Heiken Ashi candles in a subwindow instead of the main chart, making it possible to analyse HA candles whilst keeping the main chart clean. - optional bid/close line is provided, stylable, updates on tick - HA candles are stylable via the inputs tab - optional price smoothing to the HA candles, with moving average period and method options - auto-scaling when scrolling back and forth
FREE
MACD Max Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. A more featured version is available with colored candles+conditions, full alerts+conditions, line coloring, DEMA and TEMA options; MACD MAX Fe
FREE
Market Ticker Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
FREE
Larger Price Time Crosshair Data
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (6)
Utilities
This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show. All Features optional to use font, size and color options Price Scale option to hide the default MT4 price scale option to show horizontal lines at price levels prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points),
FREE
Symbol Overlay
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator plots another symbol on the current chart. A different timeframe can be used for the symbol, with an option to display in multiple timeframe mode (1 overlay candle per several chart candles). Basic indicators are provided. To adjust scaling of prices from different symbols, the overlay prices are scaled to the visible chart price space. Features symbol and timeframe input MTF display option to vertically invert chart, eg overlay USDJPY, invert to show JPYUSD data window values; o
FREE
Shape Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
FREE
Tick Speed Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
FREE
Bollinger Bands Max Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4.67 (3)
Indicators
A BB indicator with MA options You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA. You now also have up to 3 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Options: - MTF - moving average type SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA -  3 adjustable deviation levels - separate coloring to lines and texts Troubleshooting: - If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and consid
FREE
Market Ticker Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
FREE
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
Tick Speed Pro
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
Bollinger Bands Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA. You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels, and deviation-colored candles are provided. Options: - MTF - moving average type SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA -  5 adjustable deviation levels - color gradients to BB lines, candles, and texts - show-hide button to declutter the chart - full aler
MACD Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA-DEMA-TEMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too. Features - MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMM
Pivot Types with Levels MTF
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: 4 +/- levels MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min Hour and minute time offset Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candles on level c
Drawing Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Mini Chart
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged and resized into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported. Chart features: adjustable symbol and tf draggable resizeable multiple mini charts color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors candle coloring candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel optional background color gradient predfined period separators on all tf's (eg 1hr/1day sep on 1Min, 4hr/1day se
Market Ticker Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of t
Bollinger Bands Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Styling wise, there are color gradients provided for deviation filling, candles (bars too), deviation lines and texts. Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  5 adjustable deviation lev
MACD Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 2 components, separately! You can select from SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, ADAPTIVE MA, FRACTAL MA, DEMA, TEMA, VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC MA, and can even use a separate method for each 2 fast-slow. The signal line has options from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types i
Pivot Types with Levels MTF MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: - 4 +/- levels - MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min - Hour and minute time offset - Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level - Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels - Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candle
Drawing Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review