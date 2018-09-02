Divergence ONE

The indicator identifies divergences between chart and RSI, with the possibility of confirmation by stochastics or MACD. A divergence line with an arrow appears on the chart when divergence is detected after the current candle has expired. There are various filter parameters that increase the accuracy of the signals. To identify a divergence, point A must be set in the RSI, then point B Value must be edited, which sets the difference between point A and point B. The indicator can be used for timeframe M1 to H4. In addition, a confirmation time can be activated, in which it is checked after divergence whether the price is going in the right direction.

Key Features

 - reglural and hidden divergences
 - high accuracy when using the filters
 - lines with arrows and alarm
 - Filter stochastic and MACD or stochastic + MACD
 - Email messages

Parameter settings
 - Number of Candle
 - Time Confirmation (sec)
 - RSI Settings: - Period, Applied price
 - Point A - MIN range, MAX range
 - Point B value from Point A for Sell (-)
 - Point B value from Point A for Buy (+)
 - Stochastics: - K Period, D Period,    Slowing, Method, Applied price
 - Point A - MIN Rnage, MAX Range - Point B - MIN Range, MAX Range
 - MACD - Fast MA, Slow MA, Singanl Period, Applied price
 - Hidden Divergence - MAX Period, Filter MA - MA Period, MA Method, Applied price
 - general parameters - Line, Color,

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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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