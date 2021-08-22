Bollinger Bands Max
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 15 February 2022
- Activations: 5
A fully featured BB indicator
You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA.
You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels, and deviation-colored candles are provided.
Options:
- MTF
- moving average type SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA
- 5 adjustable deviation levels
- color gradients to BB lines, candles, and texts
- show-hide button to declutter the chart
- full alert options, live/completed, dev line choice
- texts for deviation level, price and pip distance to midline
Troubleshooting:
- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.
This version of Bollinger Bands is excellent. I really like the Labels,show/hide feature to the keep chart clean when required ,Paint bar option and the Alert options.Also great support from John on certain clarifications.