Bollinger Bands Max

A fully featured BB indicator

You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA.

You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels, and deviation-colored candles are provided.







Options:

- MTF

- moving average type SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA

- 5 adjustable deviation levels



- color gradients to BB lines, candles, and texts

- show-hide button to declutter the chart

- full alert options, live/completed, dev line choice



- texts for deviation level, price and pip distance to midline





Troubleshooting:

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.

