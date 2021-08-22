Bollinger Bands Max

5

A fully featured BB indicator

You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA.

You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels, and deviation-colored candles are provided.


Options:

- MTF

- moving average type SMA - EMA - SMMA - LWMA - DEMA - TEMA

-  5 adjustable deviation levels

- color gradients to BB lines, candles, and texts

- show-hide button to declutter the chart

- full alert options, live/completed, dev line choice

- texts for deviation level, price and pip distance to midline


Troubleshooting:

- If there are any issues or suggestions for the indicator, please comment and let me know. The feedback will be noted and considered in future updates.

Reviews 2
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.08.31 11:33 
 

This version of Bollinger Bands is excellent. I really like the Labels,show/hide feature to the keep chart clean when required ,Paint bar option and the Alert options.Also great support from John on certain clarifications.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. A more featured version is available with colored candles+conditions, full alerts+conditions, line coloring, DEMA and TEMA options; MACD MAX Fe
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The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
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Tick Speed Pro povides a charted record of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing patterns in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. The tick speed plot updates it's entire position to show you only the last N seconds you choose, ideal for scalping and HFT approaches. An alert is provided to signal when the instrument is getting ticks at a higher rate than the alert limit. Multiple loadings are supported to compare
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Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: 4 +/- levels MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min Hour and minute time offset Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candles on level c
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This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Mini Chart
John Louis Fernando Diamante
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This indicator tool provides mini charts, with adjustable symbol/tf that can be dragged and resized into place. Lightweight operation with multiple mini charts are supported. Chart features: adjustable symbol and tf draggable resizeable multiple mini charts color styling and font sizing, foreground/background colors candle coloring candle styles; candles, bars, line, high-low channel optional background color gradient predfined period separators on all tf's (eg 1hr/1day sep on 1Min, 4hr/1day se
Market Ticker Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of t
Bollinger Bands Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A fully featured BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have up to 5 standard deviation levels, with price labels. Styling wise, there are color gradients provided for deviation filling, candles (bars too), deviation lines and texts. Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  5 adjustable deviation lev
MACD Max MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 2 components, separately! You can select from SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, ADAPTIVE MA, FRACTAL MA, DEMA, TEMA, VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC MA, and can even use a separate method for each 2 fast-slow. The signal line has options from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types i
Pivot Types with Levels MTF MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
Fully featured Pivots and Levels indicator Pivots: Floor (normal), Woody, Camarilla, Fibonacci Levels: ATR, Historical Volatility with standard deviations, Close Price Volatility with standard deviations Features: - 4 +/- levels - MTF, pivots/levels based on Daily, Weekly, 4hr or even 15min - Hour and minute time offset - Texts with prices and pip distances to central pivot/level - Inputs for Camarilla/Fibonacci/ATR/Volatility levels - Alerts, popup, push, email, sound, live or completed candle
Drawing Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
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elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.04.21 21:49 
 

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krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.08.31 11:33 
 

This version of Bollinger Bands is excellent. I really like the Labels,show/hide feature to the keep chart clean when required ,Paint bar option and the Alert options.Also great support from John on certain clarifications.

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